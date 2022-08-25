"You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them" - NBA insider makes surprising claim about Kyrie Irving's future, says he's curious to see how things play out

Kevin Durant recently recsinded his trade request, deciding to stay with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets point guard had been linked to the LA Lakers for the majority of the offseason, but his future was largely tied to Durant's.

While this was the most likely scenario all along, Durant's decision means that Irving should also be back and the Lakers must pivot elsewhere. On "The Athletic NBA Show," Alex Schiffer, the Nets beat writer for The Athletic, discussed Irving's potential future in Los Angeles:

"You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year. I'm curious to see how that goes over with recent events.

"I've wondered, if the Nets season goes by the wayside with Kyrie as an attractive rental piece to someone at the deadline, do they swap a deal to get assets back for him? I don't necessarily think today's news puts it off the table, because. again, who knows how this year unfolds?

Schiffer's comments on Irving's future may not be what Brooklyn fans want to hear. As things stand, the Nets have one of the NBA's most talented rosters. Assuming they stay healthy, they should be a contender this season, not a team moving talent at the trade deadline.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

Can Kyrie Irving still end up with the LA Lakers?

The odds of Kyrie Irving ending up with the LA Lakers this season took a significant hit with the news that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.

If Durant were traded, keeping Irving didn't make much sense. With Durant returning, however, trading his best friend, while simultaneously decreasing the team's title chances, is almost impossible to imagine.

While Irving could still end up in Los Angeles as a free agent next offseason, that likelihood has also decreased. Having him and Durant in the building for the next year gives the Nets the opportunity to mend their problems. That's not to mention that if the duo wins a title together, the Nets will likely offer Irving a full max, which they have been reluctant to do.

The Lakers must now pivot to their Plan B, which is focused on acquiring either Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: With Kyrie Irving now off the market, it’s time for the Lakers to move on to Plan B.They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: theathletic.com/3531820/2022/0… With Kyrie Irving now off the market, it’s time for the Lakers to move on to Plan B.They can do a lot worse than Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as a consolation prize. The catch, of course, is that such a deal will likely require two first-round picks: theathletic.com/3531820/2022/0…

While the package of Turner and Hield offers more upside, Hield will have another year left on his contract after this season. The team would like to keep their books open, but they could move Hield as an expiring contract next offseason. The Kyrie talks may be dead for now, but the Lakers should maintain their flexibility for next offseason, whether it is for Kyrie or other talent.

