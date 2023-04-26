De'Aaron Fox injury update: Kings star says he is playing in Game 5 against the Warriors

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings is planning to play in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors despite a finger injury on his shooting hand. Fox suffered an avulsion fracture late in Game 4, but played through it for the rest of the game.

The All-Star guard was initially listed as doubtful by the Kings for Game 5. However, Fox told reporters (h/t Associated Press) on Tuesday that he will play tomorrow against Golden State. He revealed that he's still getting used to wearing a splint on his finger, but does everything well.

"Right now, there's no ifs, ands or buts, I'm playing," Fox said. "At the end of the day, I'm fine. I can shoot the ball. At this point in the season, everybody has something.

"Obviously, a bone might not be chipped, but something is hurting on everybody. So you go out there and you still play the game. I'm not worried about it."

When did De'Aaron Fox suffer the injury?

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings against the Golden State Warriors

De'Aaron Fox appeared to have injured his left hand with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 4. A foul was called and it was a dead ball when Fox playfully hit a layup, but Kevon Looney tried to block the shot.

It looked like Looney hit Fox's finger during the play, with the Sacramento Kings guard shaking his hand after it happened. He also played through the injury for the rest of the game, with Sacramento almost pulling off the win.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Fox's injury on Monday. He was initially listed as doubtful, but practiced with the team on Tuesday. He will need to wear a splint on his left index finger to prevent any further damage.

It would be a tough injury for Fox since he's left-handed and the injury could affect his shooting, dribbling and passing.

What is an avulsion fracture?

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento King

De'Aaron Fox suffered an avulusion fracture on his left index finger in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an avulsion fracture is a type of fracture where a piece of bone breaks off from the main bone. The piece is usually attached to either a ligament or tendon.

Avulsion fractures take time to fully heal as they require 12 weeks of recovery. It's also a painful injury that will need to be managed on a daily basis.

