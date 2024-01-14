Denver Nuggets Injury Report (January 14): Will Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun be available?

Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are pivotal parts of the Denver Nuggets' quest to repeat as NBA champions. The Nuggets welcome the Indiana Pacers at the Ball Arena on Sunday night, but will Gordon and Braun be available to play for Denver despite their recent injuries?

According to the latest Nuggets injury report, Gordon is fit to play against the Pacers, while Braun is listed as probable. That means the second-year guard is more likely to suit up and come off the bench for the defending champions.

Other players on the injury report are Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery), Jalen Pickett (G-League), Julian Strawther (right knee sprain), Hunter Tyson (G-League) and Peyton Watson (illness). Cancar, Pickett, Strawther and Tyson are all tagged as out, while Watson is probable.

What happened to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun?

Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and shooting hand on Christmas after an incident with his dog. Gordon needed 21 stitches and was initially ruled out indefinitely but returned on New Year's Day after missing two games.

Christian Braun, meanwhile, has not missed a game for the Denver Nuggets this season. It's unclear when Braun suffered the sprained left ankle, but it's most likely during practice because he was only added to the injury report on Sunday morning.

When will Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun return?

Aaron Gordon is not expected to miss the game against the Indiana Pacers. He has stayed healthy since missing two games after getting attacked by his dog at home. He has been productive despite the injury to his hand and will likely start later on Sunday.

Christian Braun was listed as probable, so there's a huge chance that he will be playing against the Pacers. Braun is one of the first players to come off the bench and provide a spark for the Nuggets. Nevertheless, he will be evaluated before getting cleared ahead of the 3:30 p.m. tip-off.

Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun's stats vs Indiana Pacers

In 24 games against the Indiana Pacers, Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Most of Gordon's games with the Pacers came when he was with the Orlando Magic.

Christian Braun has only played the Pacers once, putting up 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in the Nuggets' 134-111 win on Jan. 20, 2023.

