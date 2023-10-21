Devin Booker brings out the camcorder from infamous Shaquille O'Neal meme for Diamondbacks–Phillies NLCS Game 4

Devin Booker is enjoying the last days of the NBA preseason and took time to watch Game 4 of the NLCS featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phoenix Suns guard was spotted with an old-fashioned video camera, mimicking one of Shaquille O'Neal's famous memes.

Expand Tweet

This meme by Shaq originated when he was still playing in the league and watching the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Among the dunkers who exhibited their athleticism were Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Steve Francis and Jerry Stackhouse.

But Carter stood out and injected new energy into the NBA Slam Dunk Contest which was already running out of steam. In an age in which camera phones did not yet exist, camcorders were the best way to capture priceless moments and that is what Shaq brought to the basketball court.

Devin Booker somewhat played homage to the iconic reactions of Shaq during the competition. The three-time NBA All-Star is currently 26 years old and that makes him just the age of 3 or 4 when the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest happened.

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal brings out the camcorder in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest

Kevin Durant sees Devin Booker getting more options while driving to the lane with a retooled roster

The Phoenix Suns made a big splash by landing Bradley Beal to form the NBA's newest big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Envisioning their season, "KD" already sees how they will be attacking the opposing team's defenses and it all starts with Booker:

“Book drives to the rim,” Durant said in a report by Bright Side of the Sun. “There’s gonna be guys coming over, same with Bradley, same with myself. On different areas of the floor, it’s gonna open up everything for everyone. You can’t guard all of us at once, especially when guys like Book can command a double team.”

The Phoenix Suns will be opening their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 25 on the road and face former team point guard Chris Paul. Their first home game will take place on October 29 when they host the Utah Jazz at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.