Joel Embiid is easily one of the NBA's most dominant big men today, both in terms of talent and physicality. Despite the James Harden drama, the reigning league MVP is entering this season with a different mindset and extra motivation. Danny Green, his teammate, spoke in detail about the Philadelphia 76ers star’s conditioning and motivation on a recent episode of the podcast "Run Your Race."

Green compared Embiid to Kobe Bryant, a pure scorer, and Shaquille O’Neal, arguably the most dominant player to ever play in the league.

“If you seen him at 15, you’d be like what the f*ck? ... He was a little, awkward kid," Green said. "You didn’t expect him to become a 7-foot Kobe, a 7-foot Kobe/Shaq. … He could be the most dominant player to come into our league.”

The 3-point specialist added that whatever Embiid has in his bag right now, he still has the potential to reach another level. Comparing Shaq and the 2023 MVP, Danny Green said that Embiid was basically Shaq with better free-throw shooting and 3-point shooting.

Embiid has constantly been compared to the other big men, especially Nikola Jokić. Last season, Jokić and the Denver Nuggets won the championship, with the Serbian star being named the Finals MVP.

For Green, Jokić’s success has certainly worked in motivating the two-time scoring champion, and Embiid should come out looking different this season.

Joel Embiid addresses James Harden's situation ahead of the 2023-24 season

With the James Harden situation still unresolved in Philadelphia, the team participated in its media day without him. Knowing that Harden has said that he wouldn't play for a team run by general manager Daryl Morey, his no-show was expected. However, the 76ers' front office and the players are ready to jump into the season with or without the 2017-18 MVP.

76ers star Joel Embiid shares an amicable relationship with Harden. During the media day interaction, he said that he is happy with what team he has, but he'd rather have Harden with the team.

“Hopefully, the situation with James gets resolved," Embiid said. "If he’s here, we love it. We want him to be with us. I think we have a better team with him on the floor, and I think he knows it, too.”

This is not the first time Embiid has been in this situation. In 2021-22, Ben Simmons held out, forcing his way off the team, and Embiid knows how to navigate his emotions during these times.