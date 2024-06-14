"Don't think he had a choice" - Jeffrey Jordan comically reacts to father Michael Jordan donning a gown in pic with Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan once wore a medical gown during his marriage with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. It was caught on camera and was shared by their first son Jeffrey Jordan as part of Juanita's birthday celebration. Michael and Juanita were married from 1989 to 2006 and have three children together.

In a post on Instagram, Jeffrey celebrated his mother's birthday by sharing a couple of throwback pictures. The first one was just him and his mother when he was a toddler, while the other was Juanita and Michael in a hospital, with his father wearing a medical gown.

"Happy Birthday Ma! 💐💐💐 I Love you!!! 🐐," Jeffreyrwrote.

One of Jeffrey Jordan's followers commented about Michael Jordan doing regular things like wearing a medical gown in the hospital. Jeffrey replied that "His Airness" had no other choice, as they were in a hospital.

It's unclear what procedure Juanita Vanoy underwent at the time, but it was likely childbirth, as spouses usually wear medical gowns inside the delivery room.

"I don't think he had a choice," Jeffrey commented.

Jeffrey Jordan comments on his post on Instagram.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy had three children during their marriage – Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. Jeffrey and Marcus played basketball but had their hearts set on becoming businessmen.

Marcus made headlines for dating his father's teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Meanwhile, Jasmine works at Jordan Brand as a basketball field rep for women's sports marketing.

The kids recently reunited with their mother on Thursday to celebrate her 65th birthday. Here's the post from Marcus Jordan:

Michael Jordan breaks silence following Jerry West's death

Michael Jordan has rarely made public appearances and statements since he retired from basketball. He has enjoyed his privacy but appears in public occasionally. MJ recently released a statement following the death of NBA legend Jerry West.

Here's what Jordan said in his statement (via NBC Sports Chicago):

"I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and mentor - like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate.

"I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed! My condolences to his wife, Karen, and his sons. RIP, Logo."

Jordan also released a separate statement via ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. West died at the age of 86 on June 12 in his home in Los Angeles. He's survived by his wife Karen and three children – David, Mark and Michael.