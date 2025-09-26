  • home icon
"F***ing everywhere but hasn't put out album yet" Mariah Rose likens Zion Williamson's body transformation to striking Beyonce analogy

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:57 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day - Source: Getty
Mariah Rose likened Zion Williamson’s body transformation to striking Beyonce analogy [Picture Credit: Getty]

Yet again, Zion Williamson made news for his weight loss ahead of his next season. In the last five seasons, the story has been almost the same for the New Orleans Pelicans star and Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, who perfectly summed up the story with a Beyoncé analogy.

In a long analogy, Mariah Rose explained the Williamson situation to women. She said that Zion was like an upcoming star who was considered the next Beyoncé. While the star reaped benefits, she never showed her full potential.

"She's doing press, she's fu***** everywhere and making so much money, but she hasn't put out an album yet," she said. "Unfortunately, she's put on a ton of weight and so it stops her from being able to perform at 100%. Wake up early for press calls and label...she just keeps getting injured.
Adding that being in top shape was kind of Williamson's job, but he did everything except getting ready for the season.

"It's kids part of her job and everyone's constantly seeing her at the club, running around, eating everywhere, not really putting any effort to be better at her craft even though label already paid her millions."
Zion Williamson was the biggest recruit since LeBron James. However, the Pelicans star has been unable to manage his weight and keep himself healthy. Having lost 40 pounds, the Pelicans will hope for Zion to rise to his full potential.

Zion Williamson reveals his "man to man" conversation with Joe Dumars

Since he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson has never played in a postseason game. Injury has been a constant battle for Williamson, and it has kept him away from showing off his true potential.

Now that the Pelicans star expects himself to be in his best shape, he said he also expected Joe Dumars, the head of basketball operations, to be tough on him in the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans star also revealed that he had "man-to-man" conversations with Dumars and Pelicans' GM Troy Weaver.

"He's going to hold me accountable, and as he holds me accountable, he’s going to give me a lot of responsibility as well, which I'm excited for,” Williamson said about Dumars. "I know he’s going to hold me to a really high standard, and if I slip up or anything, I know he's going to be right there to make sure I get right back on the path."
Williamson credited the Pelicans' trainer, Daniel Bove, for his transformation. He said that Bove added boxing and "working out on the football field" among his several workouts to achieve the goal.

The Pelicans will open their season against the Memphis Grizzlies in October. They finished last season with a 21-61 record.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

