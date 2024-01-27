"Going to see Chuck, Kenny, Shaq": Jason Kidd comically cites Luka Doncic's TNT appearance as reason behind 73-point game

Dallas Maverick coach Jason Kidd has attributed Luka Doncic’s 73-point explosion in their 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to their superstar’s appearance on NBA on TNT the day before.

The five-time NBA All-Star torched the Hawks with solid marksmanship, going 25-of-33 from the floor (75.8%) and 8-of-13 from the three (61.5%) for a career-high 73 points. If that was not enough, Doncic also tinkered with a triple-double of 10 rebounds and seven assists in 44 minutes of play.

The scoring explosion tied the fourth-most in NBA history set by David Thompson of the Denver Nuggets in Apr. 1978. Following the game, Kidd said about Luka Doncic’s scoring display on TNT:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Maybe going to see Chuck, Kenny, Shaq, and those guys got him inspired last night. Maybe we should see them a little bit more often!”

Expand Tweet

While in Atlanta, Doncic made the trip to the TNT studios and appeared on NBA on TNT. He gamely interacted with the show's hosts, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

The 73-point explosion topped Doncic’s previous career high of 60. which he established in Dec. 2022 against the New York Knicks. It was also a continuation of his stellar scoring this season, which has seen him post a career-high 33.6 points per contest.

The scoring spree also came at the most opportune time, as it helped the Mavericks (25-20) snap a three-game losing streak. Dallas next plays on Saturday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic honored to be among legends in scoring spree

Luka Doncic just got it going in their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and ended with a historic night. He scored 73 points, helping his team get the much-needed victory. It also thrust him to an elite company of NBA legends, something he feels honored about.

The Slovenian superstar was simply not to be stopped against the Hawks, as he went for 25-of-33 from the floor (75.8%) and 8-of-13 from the three (61.5%).

In describing the kind of night he had, Doncic said.

“I was just going.”

With the scoring feat, he became only the 10th player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Davin Robinson, Elgin Baylor, Joel Embiid and Devin Booker in the elite kist.

Its significance was not lost on the former third overall pick, who said:

“Those names are special. It's unbelievable.”

Luka Doncic already had a season-high 51 points midway into the third quarter of their game on Friday. He built on it as they fended off a tough stand from the Hawks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!