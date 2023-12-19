Gory details of Chance Comanche's homicide confession shock NBA fans: "Either a psycho or really dumb"

As per the reports, Chance Comanche, a former Sacramento Kings G League player, confessed to being involved in the murder of Marayna Rodgers. He was earlier arrested without a warrant by the FBI in an alleged relation to first-degree kidnapping.

Comanche has allegedly confessed to using a “trick” to lure Rodgers to her death in Las Vegas. The shocking details of the murder mystery left NBA fans on Reddit dumbfounded.

Fans on Reddit reacted strongly to the update. Some fans in the comment section wrote that it wasn’t just a “trick” but an active murder if he strangled the woman.

Here are some reactions from fans on Reddit.

“What dummy? He admitted he’s the one who strangled her. This wasn’t some bystander who didn’t engage, which btw is in many jurisdictions also felony murder.”

Some of the users were in disbelief that the murder story by an NBA player was the headline in the news.

“What in the days of our lives crap is this.”

“This is wild. And is more believable than the watch story.”

Another user named Persianx6 wrote that Chance Comanche was an idiot for throwing his entire life away.

“He threw away a whole life for... I have no idea. This man is truly an idiot. Oh, now I read he was living and met her in Stockton... well it makes sense, in a very dumb way. Still an idiot.”

Not sure which side of the basketball player to believe, one of the users wrote,

“He is either a psycho or really dumb.”

One of the fans on the handle called the G League player both evil and stupid for allegedly killing a person.

“All over a watch? And you getting paid to play basketball? fu***** evil and stupid.”

However, one of the users went into detective mode. The user wrote that the way Chance Comanche allegedly used the wire, it's hard to believe that it was his first murder.

“It’s really hard for me believe that your first murder is to strangle someone with a wire.”

Moreover, a Portland Trail Blazers fan called him the worst player from the franchise.

“He played one official NBA game, and it was with us. With being a murderer, I’ll recognize him as the worst player in our franchise’s history.”

Details of Chance Comanche's homicide confession

Comanche reportedly admitted to his role in the murder of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old Washington woman who was missing for 10 days before her remains were discovered in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada.

According to FOX5, after the arrest, Chance Comanche admitted that he had an active role in the murder of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers.

The 27-year-old basketball player allegedly admitted that he conspired with 19-year-old Sakari Harnden to plan Rodgers' murder. Comanche had met Harnden on a dating app and remained in contact even after they broke up.

Later, when Harnden said Rodgers threatened to “smoke her” if she didn't give her a Rolex watch, Comanche allegedly tricked Rodgers in Harnden's direction to meet him for “kinky s**.”

According to the accounts provided by the Kings G League affiliate player, he then allegedly strangled Rodgers with an HDMI cord and Harnden choked Rodgers with her hands. They later reportedly dumped the body in a ditch on the side of Vincenzo Lane in Henderson. The police found the remains of the body following Comanche's confession.

Chance Comanche played one game with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He was apprehended by the FBI in Sacramento in the Stockton Kings’ practice facility. The G League team immediately released Comanche once he was arrested.