"Hali don't want to watch CC" - WNBA fans erupt as Tyrese Haliburton offers Fever tickets hinting absence from Caitlin Clark's game

WNBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton giving up Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever tickets. The Indiana Pacers star is recovering from an Achilles injury, giving up four tickets for the Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game, hinting at his absence from the game.

Haliburton announced on his X handle:

"I got 4 courtside tickets for the Fever game tonight, who wants em?"

A fan made an early pitch, saying they were traveling from Canada to watch the game.

"Omg me PLEASE! We drove from Canada 🇨🇦 this would be amazing!"

Bridgette 🫶🏻 ✨ @Blovelock LINK Omg me PLEASE! We drove from Canada 🇨🇦 this would be amazing!

The fan was also the lucky one to get the courtside tickets from the Pacers star. She later posted a picture with her family and thanked Haliburton on X.

Another fan said that she was traveling from Ireland and wanted to take her husband to the Fever game as a gift.

"If you’re not going to the game Sunday. We flew from Ireland for the game as a present for my mam 🇮🇪🏀," the fan wrote.

S. @sarah_whelan8 LINK If you’re not going to the game Sunday. We flew from Ireland for the game as a present for my mam 🇮🇪🏀

Another fan wanted to get the tickets for his friend, who was a single dad.

"Dude I would love to take my beast friend and his son. He’s a single dad doing it all on his own and would love to give him a break and have some fun!"

Goku @DadBodGoKu LINK Dude I would love to take my beast friend and his son. He’s a single dad doing it all on his own and would love to give him a break and have some fun!

A fan poked fun at the NBA star and said that Tyrese Haliburton didn't want to attend Caitlin Clark's games.

"It's gotten so bad Hali don't want to watch CC play off ball."

37th Chamber @37thChambers LINK It's gotten so bad Hali don't want to watch CC play off ball.

A fan hilariously used his love for WWE to get his hands on the tickets

"Me man me I like WWE too 🤣," the fan wrote.

Bubba Bets @amtylr34 LINK Me man me I like WWE too 🤣

A fan used the opportunity to take a shot at WNBA games:

"If you leave 4 WNBA tickets in your hotel room, you would come back and find someone break in to your room and leave 2 more tickets."

Ross San Luis @rvsanluis LINK if you leave 4 WNBA tickets in your hotel room, you would come back and find someone break in to your room and leave 2 more tickets

Pacers executive confirms Tyrese Haliburton won't play next season

Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury might have been the difference between the Indiana Pacers and the NBA title last season. After Haliburton exited the game with an Achilles injury, the Pacers lost the championship Game 7 to the OKC Thunder.

After two back-to-back seasons, the Pacers might have to wait for at least a year before they hope for another great season. According to Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton won't be returning next season.

"[Haliburton] will be back better than ever. … He will not play next year, though. We would not jeopardize that now," Pritchard said earlier this week. "Don’t get any hopes up that he will play."

After being voted as the most overrated player by his fellow NBA players, Haliburton had a memorable NBA playoff stretch. From hitting the game-winning or game-tying shots in every playoff series to almost winning the title for the Pacers, Haliburton's run was generational.

This offseason, the Pacers lost Myles Turner, the longest-tenured player on the roster and the defensive orchestrator for the Pacers' defense. Turner joined the Milwaukee Bucks after 10 seasons with the Pacers. When Tyrese Haliburton returns, it will again be a long road to travel for Indiana.

