Has No. 8 seed ever beaten a No 1 seed in the NBA playoffs? Taking a closer look

Jimmy Butler has the Miami Heat on the cusp of one of the greatest upsets in NBA playoffs history. The Heat are now up 3-1 in their first round matchup against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks after Butler's historic performance in Game 4.

Butler scored a career-high and franchise playoff record of 56 points in Miami's 119-114 win against Milwaukee on Monday. He also had nine rebounds and two assists, going 19-for-28 from the field, 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and 15-for-18 from the charity stripe.

But has a No. 8 seed ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs? If the Heat successfully eliminate the Bucks, they will be just the fifth eighth-seed to do so in postseason history.

Which No. 8 seeds have defeated No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs?

"We Believe" Warriors in the 2007 NBA playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets were the first No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs. The Dikembe Mutombo-led Nuggets upset the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. However, it was only a five-game series because the league had not implemented the seven-game series in the first round at the time.

The second No. 8 seed to do it was the 1999 New York Knicks. They defeated the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round in five games. Allan Houston hit the game-winning shot in Game 5 to eliminate the Knicks.

As for the most popular team to knock off a No. 1 seed, it's the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors in 2007. A group of misfits led by Baron Davis and coached by Don Nelson put on a show to defeat the 67-win Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

The fourth and latest No. 8 seed to win a first round series are the 2011 Memphis Grizzlies. It was the start of the "Grit-N-Grind" era in Memphis as Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol help get the upset over the San Antonio Spurs.

Has any No. 8 seed team make it past the second round?

Jeff Van Gundy and Allan Houston of the New York Knicks

While there have been four No. 8 seeds in NBA playoffs history to make it past the first round, only one has moved past the second round. The 1999 New York Knicks shocked a lot of people when they made it to the NBA Finals.

The Knicks defeated the Miami Heat in five games in the first round and swept the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They faced the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and beat them in six games. However, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

