Hilarity ensues as Paul George adopts 'Pumpkin P' moniker inspired by 'Waldo' for Halloween ahead of Magic vs Clippers

The NBA is embracing the Halloween holiday as stars like Paul George have suited up as some of the most beloved pop culture icons. George made waves as he entered the arena in preparation for their game against the Orlando Magic, wearing a "Waldo" outfit.

George sported a red and white striped sweater with a matching beanie. To top it all off, he wore eyeglasses to enhance his appearance. As he made his way to the locker area, he said, "Where's Paul-do?" making a pun with his name and Waldo's.

As he passed by a staff of the LA Clippers, he grabbed a pumpkin-printed paper bag and yelled, "Pumpkin P!" Watch the video below to see the hilarious video of PG-13.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

George is all smiles as he prepares for their game against the Orlando Magic. One reason behind it could be related to the recent James Harden trade that happened overnight. Harden, along with PJ Tucker, was traded to the Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers received Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You might also be interested in reading this: Kawhi Leonard and girlfriend Kishele Shipley turn up at Paul George's team bash before Clippers' 2023-24 season kicks off

Paul George is enjoying being a role model for the younger players

For years, Paul George has been criticized for his inconsistency, particularly during the postseason. Now that the media's attention has turned to other athletes, George can catch his breath. Following the criticism, the two-way star has shifted his focus to being a role model for the next generation.

"It's just a cool moment in my career for someone that's been dragged at times in the media," George said. "To have some of the top talents with me being their role model, it means a lot to me. It means I've been playing the game the right way, and means I've been relatable. It's awesome to hear that. Just makes me want to keep going in the direction that I've been going."

Expand Tweet

The second pick of this year's draft, Brandon Miller, considers George as his GOAT player. Although that seems too much, even for the eight-time All-Star, it's refreshing to see how the opinions of many have changed over the years.

The 2023-24 season is George's 14th in the league. He hasn't won the title yet, but with the recent trade the Clippers made, it looks like they are going all in with their current group.

Also read: Watch: Jordan Clarkson nails game-winner over Paul George, locks up Kawhi Leonard in final play for shock win over Clippers