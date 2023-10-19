"I got receipts" - Kendrick Perkins doubles down on dubbing Warriors vs Kings as most exciting showdown in NBA

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings have been in the same division for a long time, but they haven't shown a rivalry until last season. And the competition should continue this season, as former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared that he expects the teams to have great matchups against each other.

Fans were witnesses on Wednesday night as Golden State mounted a comeback and won their preseason game 116-115 over Sacramento. All-Star point guard Steph Curry even took a shot at the opposing team's defense after hitting the game-winner. Following this, Perk doubled down on his choice of which team would be the most exciting to play against each other.

"You know, I love receipts," Perkins said. "Food receipts, grocery store receipts, whatever it is, I love receipts, and I got receipts from what I said a couple of weeks ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's right there, and this is the reason why. We're talking about preseason. That was a playoff-type atmosphere in preseason. Imagine how these regular season games are gonna go when the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State – De'Aaron Fox and Steph Curry match up. (Domantas) Sabonis and Draymond (Green), we know they got beef."

Expand Tweet

Perkins could be on the money with his take on this one. It's obvious that both teams have animosity against each other, after their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Even fans have started to pile in on the rivalry between the two Pacific Division teams.

Kings fans can still clearly recall how Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest during the postseason. That led to the defensive forward being suspended for Game 3 of their series. It was a grueling seven-game, first-round series that many have considered as one of the most entertaining in the past few years. Golden State prevailed 120-100 in Game 7.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Traded this for a 40 year old cp0": Warriors fans in disbelief as Jordan Poole erupts for 41 points in preseason against Knicks

Steve Kerr compliments Warriors rookie Jackson-Davis

Getting complimented by a team's coach can boost any player in any league. It heavily impacts the players if it's their first time to play under a certain system. That's exactly what happened as Steve Kerr recently had high praise for Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 57th pick of this year's draft.

"So fun to see Trayce out there as a rookie going against an All-Star center in Sabonis," Kerr said. "What a great experience for him. He was terrific. Just the rebounding. Scoring. Rolling to the rim, giving us a lob threat. Defensively, he battled.

"They’re giving him the rookie treatment, the refs are. He’s picking up a lot of fouls that look a little questionable to me. But he’s so coachable. He has a great foundation underneath him. Understands how to play basketball. He played 125 college games (at Indiana). He comes to us as a much more finished product than most rookies these days."

Expand Tweet

As a 6-foot-9 forward, he could flourish under Kerr's system in the Warriors. It could take time, but he's got Hall of Fame teammates who could mentor him.

Also read: Have Warriors re-signed Andre Iguodala? Exploring Steph Curry’s latest tweet