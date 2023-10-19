Have Warriors re-signed Andre Iguodala? Exploring Steph Curry’s latest tweet

The Golden State Warriors have enough veteran presence from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green this season. The roster for this year seems odd as they don't have Andre Iguodala with them. However, Curry's tweets might be hinting at something related to a reunion with Iggy.

Curry reposted something from Iggy's X account. In his post, the league's all-time 3-pointer king referred to them being on the same team again.

"Back on the same team again let’s go," Curry posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This post was a bit misleading to most fans. Those who follow the NBA closely know that the veteran forward is still unsigned and hasn't announced his retirement. The post that the two former teammates shared was related to golf, a sport the two NBA stars are fond of.

The news that the two have shared online was about a TGL team being sold to Curry and former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry. The San Francisco-based team will also feature All-Star investors such as Klay Thompson and Iggy. The acquisition was announced last Thursday by TMRW Sports.

"Combining the business expertise of Avenue Capital Group with the championship mentality brought by these NBA superstars, this TGL team will generate a lot of energy in the Bay Area and around the world," Mike McCarley, TMRW’s CEO, said.

Expand Tweet

The trio joins a group of current and former professional athletes to be in a startup league. Serena and Venus Williams are owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club. NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and a former teammate of Curry's, Kevin Durant, are also involved as investors in TMRW Sports.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Traded this for a 40 year old cp0": Warriors fans in disbelief as Jordan Poole erupts for 41 points in preseason against Knicks

Curry throws shade at the Sacramento Kings' defense after the Warriors' win

On Thursday night, the Warriors gave fans a treat by beating the Sacramento Kings 116-115 in their preseason game, which went down to the wire and led to a great clutch moment. Curry made a game-winning shot that gave the fans something to cheer for.

Following his game-winner, he talked about how the Kings' defense didn't bother him at all. Although the superstar was joking, he still made some bold claims about the opposing team's defense.

"Gary (Payton II) said there's no better defense than he plays on me in practice, so that was nothing. That was nothing," Curry said.

Expand Tweet

Fans could expect to see more of those clutch moments from the team, not just Curry. They have capable players who are confident in taking the last shot, which could be scary for teams like the Kings.

Also read: Why did Andrew Wiggins miss 22 games last season? Reasons behind Warriors star's absence explored