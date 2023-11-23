"I never compared the two" - Shaquille O'Neal does verbal somersault on comparing Victor Wembanyama to Bol Bol

Shaquille O'Neal is not backing down from his take on Bol Bol. During the game between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs on October 31, when Victor Wembanyama dropped 38 points, NBA legend Reggie Miller had big praise for the Frenchman. He commented that he had never seen a player like Wembanyama before.

Shaq took exception to Miller’s comments and said that even before Wemby became a phenomenon of a unique kind, Bol Bol was already doing the same thing. O’Neal drew criticism from the NBA community and fans for comparing Wembanyama with Bol Bol.

"I wanna go on Reggie a little bit. He talked about he's never seen a guy like Wembanyama. Yes you have, his name is Bol Bol," Shaq said on NBA on TNT.

Shaq was recently asked by Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg whether he wanted to reconsider his take. However, the LA Lakers legend reaffirmed his position and stated unequivocally that he would not change his opinion.

"No, I’m not because if you listen to what I said, I said you guys are acting like Wemby is the first 7-foot-5 player that dribbles coast to coast, put it between his legs, and shot a three [pointer],” O’Neal said.

“[Wembanyama] is not. Bol Bol is the first. I never compared the two. I just said you guys act like you’ve never seen it before, but you have. You’ve seen Bol Bol do it."

Shaq might not be far from being true. Bol Bol is 7-foot-2 inches tall and has all his arsenal in his bag. He can hit three-pointers, run down the court, and dribble like Wemby. However, there is one thing he has yet to demonstrate: his defensive presence.

Wembanyama is a monster at the glass, averaging over 2 blocks in his rookie season. Bol Bol hasn’t shown that he can protect the paint as well as Wembanyama.

Charles Barkley trolls Shaquille O'Neal, making sexiest bald man list

The banter between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps the best part of the NBA on TNT. In a recent episode, Kenny Smith congratulated O’Neal for making it to the top 10 list of the sexiest bald men alive by GQ South Africa.

Barkley hilariously made fun of Shaq and said that he was ranked by South Africa's GQ, not America, which has several others ahead of him.

"It was not America, it was South Africa GQ. Look at them, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, how much did you pay to get on this list?", Barkley said.

The three-time NBA champion got right back at Barkley and said,

"You just mad because you ain't on the list.” To which Barkley responded, "Dude, I'm one of the ten sexiest men in America, not South Africa."

Shaq and Barkley are one of the best duos on television. Their relationship since their NBA career has transcended into something more than professional. Barkley is coming with another show called “King Charles” with Gayle King. He will continue to work on the NBA on TNT.