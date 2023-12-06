In Photos: Marcus Jordan throws wild bash for Larsa Pippen in NYC celebrating with Michael Jordan's tequila brand

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's love story is not ready to calm down anytime soon. Jordan took things to another level when he threw a wild bash for his girlfriend in New York City’s ZZ's Club.

Jordan surprised his girlfriend with a major bash, and Pippen appeared to be taken aback by the surprise. Pippen and Jordan stood together, while the others danced around them. Two of these things were the main highlights of his surprise for her.

One person in the crowd held a board that read, “Marcus Love Larsa.” It is not a million-dollar question whose idea it was to put the board up. Jordan did not leave a stone unturned to let his lady love know how much he adored her.

Despite backlash from social media and the NBA community, the couple has been going strong. In a recent interview, Pippen said that after hearing that MJ didn’t approve of his son’s relationship, she was embarrassed and traumatized.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been sticking together despite the backlash from social media.

Larsa Pippen praises boyfriend Marcus Jordan

It is not just Marcus Pippen who is head over heels. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star recently showered praise on her man.

"My boyfriend is a king and should be treated like that," Pippen said on a recent podcast of "The Ringer Reality TV." "He's not a photographer. He's not a social media."

Jordan appeared touched by her words and planted multiple kisses on Larsa Pippen’s lips. Jordan and Pippen have started making more public appearances and appearing on podcasts and interviews.

Pippen's relationship with Jordan is much stronger, and she has stuck by his side in his bad times as well. Recently, Jordan was hit by financial trouble when American Express filed a lawsuit against him for not paying the credit card bill.

Throughout the lawsuit, until it was over, Larsa Pippen stuck by Jordan's side. Eventually, it was reported that Jordan agreed to pay the bill in $10,000 installments. There has also been speculation that Pippen helped Jordan to pay a part of the debt.