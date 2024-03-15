In Photos: Steph Curry gets heartfelt 36th birthday tribute from siblings Seth and Sydel Lee

On the occasion of his 36th birthday on Mar. 14, the younger siblings of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Seth and Sydel, gave him a tribute on Instagram.

Seth Curry and Sydel Lee shared reels on their IG stories celebrating the life of their elder brother, capturing different roles 'Chef Curry' play in their lives.

Check out screenshots of their IG story posts below:

"More life to the young fella"

"Happy birthday"

A loving husband

NBA players and brothers

"This just a hot flick"

Sydel Lee's posts:

Uncle Stephen

Sissy says

When did he turn 18?

Steph Curry is the eldest child of former NBA player Dell Curry and his ex-wife Sonya and was born in 1988. He's married to Ayesha and have three kids: Riley, Ryan and Canon, and are expecting a fourth one.

Like his older brother, Seth, 33, the middle child, plays in the NBA and is in his 13th season after playing collegiate ball at Duke University. He plays for the Charlotte Hornets, where his father used to play, and is averaging nine points a game in 19.9 minutes.

Before joining the Hornets, Seth had stops at Memphis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Sacramento, Dallas, Portland, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. He's married to professional volleyball player Callie Rivers, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, and have three children together.

Sydel, 29, meanwhile, is the youngest of the Curry children. She's a former collegiate volleyball star and is married to NBA player Damion Lee, who won an NBA title with his brother-in-law Steph Curry in 2022 and now plays with the Suns. They have two kids together.

Steph Curry recovering from ankle injury as he celebrates 36th birthday

Ten-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors continues to recover from right ankle sprain as he celebrated his 36th birthday.

'Chef Curry' has missed the last three games of the Warriors after injuring his right ankle on landing awkwardly in their 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 7.

He has reportedly made progress and has been cleared to start on-court workouts. The four-time NBA champion is set to join his teammates in practice on Friday in Los Angeles and could return to action on Saturday against the LA Lakers.

In the three games he has not played because of injury, the Warriors have gone 1-2. Steph Curry leads Golden State in scoring this season with 26.9 points per contest. He's also averaging 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.8 minutes of play.

The Warriors, 10th in the West with a 34-31 record, are making a push for the playoffs, with 17 games remaining. They are currently in one of the play-in tournament spots.