Is Michael Malone’s firing a byproduct of the end of old-school NBA coaches? Closer look after latest report on Nikola Jokic’s frustration

The Denver Nuggets firing Michael Malone was one of the more stunning moments in the NBA in recent memory. With just three games remaining in the regular season, Denver's surprise move left the basketball world in utter confusion.

Brian Windhortst already alluded to the issues between Malone and the Nuggets front office, which led to the decision from the ownership. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, frustration with Malone reached the locker room, which could have played a part in his firing.

"The Nuggets’ locker room was a mess, with team and league sources indicating that the franchise’s most important players, including three-time league MVP Nikola Jokić, had grown frustrated and fatigued by Malone’s fiery ways," Amick wrote on Wednesday.

With the changing coaching landscape of the league and the modern NBA locker room demanding a balanced coach, it remains to be seen if Malone's firing is the end of old-school coaching in the NBA.

End of old-school NBA head coaches? Factors that could have played a part in Michale Malone's firing

Michael Malone brought the Nuggets their first-ever championship and his legacy is set in the NBA and the franchise. However, the changing coaching trends in the league and Malone's inability to adjust to the changes could have played a big part in his firing.

NBA teams are choosing younger coaches

It is not a secret that a lot of NBA teams are hiring younger coaches. Most recently, the LA Lakers removed Darvin Ham and brought in JJ Redick, which has proved to be successful.

Redick, Mark Daigneault and Joe Mazzulla, all top coaches in the league, are 40 or younger. Given how much success teams are having with a young coach, Malone's firing and young hirings may connect the dots.

Michael Malone didn't adapt to his players and modern NBA

Irrespective of if and who should be blamed, the reality of the modern NBA is that NBA superstars have more and more power. Compared to the old times, the coaches and franchises had more power than the players.

However, the modern NBA has superstars who have a say in the front office decisions, from signings and trades to the hiring and firing of coaches. While the coaches can have a strict persona, the diplomatic and inspirational tactics work more in today's game than being the ruthless truth-teller Malone likely was.

Malone didn't shy away from being honest in front of the media about his players, rather than solving and limiting such communications inside the locker room. He lost the leverage of the hard approach last season, and he continued it this season.

Malone reportedly had an unhappy locker room. Other older coaches like Steve Kerr and Kenny Atkinson, who have adapted to the modern NBA locker room, have been successful in keeping a balance and helping their teams to win.

Xs and Os are taking precedence in modern NBA

Did Michael Malone fall victim to technology? The advancement of technology in the league makes it easier for the coaching staff to analyze the smallest team's data and help them develop different sets of strategies on both ends of the floor.

Teams are not relying heavily on individual players' stats in modern games and use different schemes on Xs and Os to win games. Malone largely approached the game using the old style, and that perhaps wasn't the best idea.

Other factors that played a part in Michael Malone's firing

Michael Malone had an unhappy superstar with his coaching style

Michael Malone had the biggest asset on his side, which he turned against himself. Nikola Jokic is a generational superstar and arguably the best player in the league for the last five seasons.

He has been putting up historical numbers throughout this season, leading his team with his fellow star Jamal Murry out with an injury. However, rather than communicating and inspiring his Nuggets, Malone took a fiery approach toward his players, blaming losses on them, which reportedly infuriated Jokic on the way.

Michael Malone couldn't develop a third star in Denver

Michael Malone had the greatest player in the last five years at his disposal. He also had a certified (but injury-prone) co-star in Jamal Murray. Denver had enough to win a title but not a third star who could lift the team when in crisis.

Malone was at the Nuggets' helm for 10 years. He may have gotten too comfortable in having Nikola Jokic by his side, who handled most of the team's offense. Malone never felt the need to develop a young star like Michael Porter Jr., who could lift the team in crisis.

