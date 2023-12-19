Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update on 2-time All-Star's status (Dec. 19)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are tasked to welcome back Ja Morant from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday night. Williamson has stayed relatively healthy this season, but recently suffered a minor ankle injury. Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Pelicans have five players on their latest injury report for Tuesday's game – Kira Lewis Jr., Naji Marshall, Larry Nance Jr., Matt Ryan and Cody Zeller. Williamson is not on the injury report, so he'll be available to play against Morant and the Grizzlies.

Lewis, Nance and Ryan are all listed as out, while Marshall is questionable to play due to a sprained right ankle. Zeller is available to play, but he's required to wear a protective mask to prevent further injuries to his face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Sold their souls for that stupid tournament" - LA Lakers fans berate team after dropping to 1-3 post-NBA Cup win

What happened to Zion Williamson?

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson has been relatively healthy for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Williamson has only missed half of back-to-back games due to his injury history. That was the case until the two-time NBA All-Star suffered a minor left ankle injury on Dec. 11 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury happened in the fourth quarter after Williamson accidentally stepped on Jade McDaniels' foot. He played through the pain to finish the game, but was ruled out with a sore ankle in their next matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Expand Tweet

Williamson only ended up missing one game and has played in the Pelicans' last two games. He has played a total of 29 games in the past two seasons, so having appeared in 22 this campaign so far is great progress.

Also Read: "The answer is HELL YES" - Shaquille O'Neal hyped to meet 'Black Panther' fame's Lupita Nyong'o

Zion Williamson's stats vs Memphis Grizzlies

Williamson has only played seven times against the Memphis Grizzlies during his career. He is averaging 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in those seven games wherein the New Orleans Pelicans are 5-2.

The Pelicans are up for a huge challenge on Tuesday night despite the Grizzlies' current record of 6-19. Ja Morant is set to return from his 25-game suspension and will look to salvage his team's season.

Morant and Williamson are the top two picks of the 2019 NBA draft and were once AAU teammates for the South Carolina Hornets. Both grew up in South Carolina, with Williamson going to Spartanburg Day High School and Morant representing Crestwood High School.

Also Read: "Most shameless MVP of all time" - NBA fans berate Joel Embiid as viral clip seemingly shows him flopping