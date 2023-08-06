"When I go to the park, I see a little kid playing like Harden" - Jeff Teague defends his James Harden over Dwyane Wade take

Jeff Teague has been more vocal nowadays after retiring from the NBA. Playing from 2009-21, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon had first-hand guarding both James Harden and Dwyane Wade.

More known for his playing days with the Atlanta Hawks, Teague battled Wade during his 'Heatles' years and an MVP-caliber Harden.

When asked about who is better, Teague has a special consideration for Harden:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Listen, I’m biased to James because he was in my draft class and I played against him. I played against D-Wade too but I remember when James was James, he was giving you 30-8-11," Teague said in an interview with Complex.

For Teague, Wade may have the championship rings but Harden is up there talent-wise as one of the combo guards to ever set foot in the NBA. All that Teague wants is for people to give the 2018 NBA MVP the respect that he deserves:

"Prime D-Wade gets you 36 and five then James had years where he averaged 34 or 36. It’s kind of crazy. I just don’t think people were putting enough respect on James."

Born Sinner @Smook_AwayTeam I been arguing this for years Jeff Teague saying Harden better than D Wade & IversonI been arguing this for years pic.twitter.com/jF3Cd5rmEN

Jeff Teague sees James Harden as more influential right now than Dwyane Wade

As basketball evolves to a more positionless basketball, kids learning the sport has been looking at NBA players to mold their games. Jeff Teague observed that most kids nowadays would like to emulate James Harden more than Dwyane Wade:

"It feels like people are acting like I said D-Wade as a bum or something. D-Wade is a GOAT but I think James Harden is up there," said Teague.

"He just don’t have the rings to show for it but rings don’t matter to me. When I go to the park, I see a little kid playing like James Harden. I don’t really see little kids playing like D-Wade. Not now."

Dwyane Wade ended his NBA career after playing for only one team, the Miami Heat. He also captured three NBA titles, NBA Finals MVP in 2006, 13 NBA All-Star Selections and was also named among the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

On the other hand, Harden boasts an MVP award, which Wade never had in his career, but still has not captured an NBA championship. As of the moment, Harden requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and may look to go to a title contender.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)