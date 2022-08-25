"You gotta find peace, bruh" - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant's trade saga is all-time bad move for his legacy

Kevin Durant has spent the majority of the offseason waiting to land on a new team after requesting a trade. A trade never seemed to be a real possibility, however, particularly after the market was altered by the Rudy Gobert trade.

With Tuesday's news that Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets, "Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe broke down what he believes it means for Durant's legacy:

"He tracks down to Brooklyn (in 2019), on a team that he helped assemble, the head coach, and when it didn't go the way he thought it would, he was willing to bail. This is a horrible look for him. It would have been a worse look if he had been able to follow through and get traded. It would've been an all-time worse look.

"But this is a bad look, because it tells you about Kevin Durant. When things don't go his way, or he is not winning to the clip that he thinks, he is looking to make a move.

"He can get on there and go back and forth with Pat Bev(erley in a Twitter beef), but it makes him look bad. It makes him look unhappy. It makes him look unpredictable. It makes him look uncertain, because as (ESPN's Brian) Windhorst is reporting, they didn't even know why he wanted to be traded.

"Hell, Kevin Durant didn't know why he wanted to be traded. He woke up one morning and says, 'I want out,' and then he woke up a month and a half, almost two months later and says 'Nah, I'm good, we can make it work'. So, for me, this is an all-time bad move.

"Kevin Durant, bro, you got to find peace. I don't know what's going on with you and your life, but you got to find peace."

While many will agree with Sharpe, the Nets star has shown time and time again that he doesn't care about outside opinions on how he lives his life. The league is driven by stars, and Durant has the right to ask for a trade and also to rescind that trade request.

Kevin Durant's response to Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe's comments on Kevin Durant were very strong, particularly suggesting that he find peace. Durant replied indirectly, suggesting that he has never even met Sharpe for the Pro Football Hall of Famer to be giving him advice.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Josh @dtrippy24 @KDTrey5 Dope pic but just like @ShannonSharpe said , KD you need to find peace BRUH !!!! @KDTrey5 Dope pic but just like @ShannonSharpe said , KD you need to find peace BRUH !!!! I swear I’ve never met shannon sharpe a day in my life man lol how does he know what I need? twitter.com/dtrippy24/stat… I swear I’ve never met shannon sharpe a day in my life man lol how does he know what I need? twitter.com/dtrippy24/stat…

As people continue to debate his legacy, Durant has shown that public opinion doesn't matter to him. He previously noted that he believes his legacy is stronger than it has ever been.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 @That_Kid_B It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger. @That_Kid_B It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger.

Durant may rile some fans with his desire to defend his name on Twitter, but it is rare for an NBA superstar to use social media to connect with fans. One thing that is undeniable about Durant is his love for the game.

