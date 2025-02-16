La La Anthony drops 3-words to hype Drake & PartyNextDoor's latest album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’

La La Anthony is already in love with Drake & PartyNextDoor's newest album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.’ The wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, La La made a special post on her social media to give a shoutout to the rappers.

La La posted a screenshot of the latest album from the Canadian rapper on her Instagram story and captioned it with a positive response.

"Album is SUPER 🔥🔥🔥," she wrote in the caption and tagged Drake and PartyNextDoor.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Drake and PartyNextDoor's latest album is already getting massive positive responses from fans across the globe. According to Billboard, since its release on Valentine's Day, the album has broken records on Apple Music, achieving the biggest opening day in the R&B/soul album in Apple Music history.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U also marks the first album Drake released since For All the Dogs almost two years ago in 2023. The album has a total of 21 tracks and 74 minutes of runtime.

La La Anthony's love for the Canadian singer is not new. The Hollywood actress previously appeared in Drake's In My Feelings music video from the Scorpion album, over six years ago in 2018. She played the role of his love interest.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony celebrates Valentine's Day with son Kiyan Anthony

After her divorce from Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony was very clear that she would never get married again. Over two years since her statement, La La has shown that her entire focus is on raising her son Kiyan Anthony.

From attending his son's game and cheering him [although sometimes the proud mom also hilariously embarrasses her son] to being involved in his life, the Hollywood actress has just one thing that keeps her busy, her acting career.

When it was time to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, Kiyan made the day special for his mother. The only son of the actress decorated the house with balloons and bouquets and a text made with big balloons that read "MOM."

Emotional with her son's big gesture, La La posted the picture of the decoration on her Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In another IG story post, she posted an old picture with her son with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day."

[Credit: IG/@lala]

La La Anthony was recently honored at the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco with the JUMP Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award.

On Feb. 14, she was also in attendance for his senior night. She made a big gesture for her son after the Long Island Lutheran vs IMG Academy game. However, La La later hilariously revealed that it ended up embarrassing her son.

