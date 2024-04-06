Larsa Pippen laps up single life as she chills with her brother on balcony in Miami

Larsa Pippen is going full in her family mode after her breakup with Marcus Jordan. After spending a great sea outing with her son and daughter, Pippen is enjoying a vacation with her brother Samuel Younan in Miami.

The Real Housewives of Miami recently posted a Miami getaway with her brother in Miami. She posted a video of her brother Younan in all-black attire smoking a cigar on the balcony. The reality TV star was also seen flaunting her toned legs on the center table.

Moreover, it was not just a brother who had joined her for the vacation. The video also had rare footage of her parents, who have still not been named since Pippen has revealed their ethnic identity. Her father had also joined Younan, while the father-son duo enjoyed the cigar on the balcony looking at the city.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa Pippen enjoying a family vacation with brother

Larsa Pippen enjoying a family vacation with parents

This is not the first time Pippen has shared the snaps of her family time since she has become single. Recently, she posted pictures of her family vacation on a yacht. She was joined by her youngest son Preston Pippen and daughter Sophia Pippen. She was also joined by her friends Loren Ridinger and Natalia Weissman.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently broke up after trying to work things out despite their personal differences. She recently revealed on the "Amy and T.J.” podcast that when she was alone for two weeks without Jordan, she knew he wasn’t the guy for her.

Marcus Jordan claps back at Larsa Pippen after her breakup comment

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have broken up for the second time since they started dating. However, this time, it seems like the breakup has come out of a mutual decision. Earlier, Pippen had deleted all pictures of her and Jordan on her IG post. After the second time breakup, Pippen said that Marcus is not her guy.

Marcus Jordan has been silent about the breakup, unlike Pippen. However, recently, he recently responded to Pippen through his since-deleted Instagram story. Jordan slammed Larsa Pippen for speaking lies for publicity.

“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Marcus Jordan wrote.

“Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats nerve lol.”

There is no clarity over the reason for their breakup so far. Only time will tell what the truth behind their breakup.

Pippen and Jordan started dating in 2022 and since last year they were also talking about a possible marriage. Recently, they also appeared in the Season 2 of The Traitors.