LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares glimpse of her perfect adventure with daughter Zhuri James

LeBron James' wife Savannah James has been spending some quality mother-daughter time together. Earlier this year, they were seen walking together in the streets in Korea. Two months later, Savannah and Zhuri were out together on another adventure.

Savannah James posted two videos on her Instagram stories. In the first, she captured Zhuri in a white hoodie and black mask, hidden in soapsuds. Savannah recorded herself clearing away the suds just to find her daughter calmly sitting

Savannah's IG story [Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

In the second post, the mother-daughter duo was recorded finding their way out of the suds. The room in the light had a glittery sky appearance.

Savannah's IG story [Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

In January this year, Savannah and Zhuri landed in South Korea. In the video posted by the wife of the LA Lakers star on Instagram, they were seen visiting clinics as well. After some shopping, they enjoyed some Korean specialties. The video ended with a wholesome hug between the mother and the daughter.

The two oldest children of Savannah and LeBron James are making their way up in professional basketball. While the oldest, Bronny James, has made his NBA debut, Bryce has committed to Arizona for the upcoming season.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James flexes daughter Zhuri's sketching skills

Savannah James has been very much involved in her children's lives. From attending her sons' basketball games to cheering her daughter in her volleyball games, she has made sure to be there at every turn for her children.

Last month, Savannah proudly shared her daughter's sketching skills. In a post made on her Instagram story, the wife of Lakers star LeBron posted two sketches made by her daughter. Savannah showed off her daughter's "growth" in the message.

"Zhuri with the growth ✨," Savannah wrote in the caption.

Savannah's IG story about her daughter's sketches [Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

While Savannah has been a dedicated mother for most of her life, she has been making public appearances since releasing her podcast Everybody's Crazy with her close friend April McDaniel. More recently, she appeared on Drew Barrymore's show.

With her children in the right place to make decisions for their lives, Savannah James wants the world to know the real her and that she's more than just a wife and a mother. She also started the "Let It Break" drive to support women in society.

