Marcus Jordan is fresh off breaking up with Larsa Pippen. The son of NBA great Michael Jordan rolled up at his father's private golf course, The Grove XXIII in Lamborghini Eleos.

On Saturday, Marcus Jordan posted a video of him in a $241,843 (via Car and Driver) Lamborghini Urus S Blu Eleos while he drove to Jordan’s private golf course with his friends.

Michael Jordan’s love for golf is not unknown. Even when he played basketball, Jordan played golf regularly, sometimes before games. Long after his retirement, MJ opened his own exclusive golf course in Florida. Interestingly, Jordan’s golf course is also famously known as ‘Slaughterhouse 23.’

Marcus Jordan rolls up to dad's golf 'paradise' Grove XXIII in $241,843 Lambo

For more than a year, Jordan was in the news for dating Real Housewives of Miami star Scottie Pippen's former wife, Larsa Pippen. They dated for over a year before they finally broke up last month.

Pippen and Jordan had plans to get married. However, reportedly, MJ wasn’t happy with his son dating Larsa Pippen.

Moreover, it is not just Jordan who has been enjoying vacation time since the breakup. Larsa Pippen has also been enjoying vacation with her family. She was recently seen enjoying family time on a yacht in Miami.

Larsa Pippen reveals the reason behind her breakup with Marcus Jordan

It has been weeks since Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s breakup news has been in the media. The couple who dominated the paparazzi for over a year have gone separate ways and Pippen has her reason why.

Recently, Pippen appeared on the “Amy and T.J.” podcast and opened up about the reason behind her breakup with Michael Jordan's son.

"It just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said, "And I think when you're alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you're not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he's my guy."

It was not just Pippen who commented on their breakup. After Pippen's comments, Jordan took to Instagram and posted what looked like a reply to Pippen’s comments.

In a deleted post on Instagram, Jordan slammed Larsa for spreading lies in the media and wanting media attention.

“I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” Marcus Jordan wrote.

“Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Ooooohhh thats nerve lol.”

The news of the couple's dating goes back to September 2022. It was in January 2024 that Laesa Pippen deleted all pictures of Marcus Jordan from her social media. The couple recently broke up again after patching things up.