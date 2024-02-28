"Maybe you guys are dry": Larsa Pippen claps back at 'RHOM' co-stars for doubting her claim of having sex '5 times a night' with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is not backing down from her claims that she's having sex "5 times a night" with boyfriend Marcus Jordan. Pippen clapped back at her "Real Housewives of Miami" co-stars in the first part of a three-part season six finale after they doubted their sex drive.

In the video below, a seven-minute teaser video of the finale was released, and it featured casts of the reality TV show past and present. The reunion happened in New York City and was hosted by Andy Cohen, who asked some spicy questions to Pippen.

"Sami from Rochester said, 'Last year, you claimed to have sex with Scottie four times a night. Recently I saw you on 'Watch What Happens Live' saying you have sex with Marcus five times a night,'" Cohen read a message from a fan. "What do the kids think when you say that?"

"I'm not gonna talk about my sexual activity anymore," Larsa replied. "It makes my family uncomfortable."

"RHOM" co-star Alexia Nepola chimed in about the issue, but Larsa didn't like it one bit.

"But do you blame them? That's a little weird," Nepola said.

"I didn't ask you. I'm saying I'm giving my opinion," Larsa clapped back.

More of Larsa's co-stars blatantly told her that they don't believe her claims about having sex with Marcus Jordan five times a night. However, the ex-wife of a Chicago Bulls legend said something that caused a stir during the reunion.

"That's because maybe you guys are dry," Larsa said. "Maybe you guys are dry."

Larsa Pippen confirms she never broke up with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan never broke up in mid-February.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating since late 2022, but there were reports about their rumored breakup in mid-February. They removed each other from their Instagram accounts, which was a sign of a relationship ending.

However, the two were spotted together in Miami at the Trias Flowers & Gift Shop looking happy together. Larsa explained on her Instagram stories last week that they didn't break up. They just took some time off from each other to re-evaluate their relationship.

"I think relationships are challenging. We live in three different places, and I feel like we never broke by the way guys.

"We didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see if this relationship you know, what’s gonna happen in the future," Larsa wrote.

