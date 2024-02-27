Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Scores for February 26, 2024

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 27, 2024 04:15 GMT
Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings
The Miami Heat continued their six-game road trip on Monday against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Heat and Kings are looking to extend their respective winning streaks to four games. It's also the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.

Miami won the first one back 115-106 at the Kaseya Center on Jan. 31. Jimmy Butler led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Richardson added 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, it's a different story on Monday night with several Heat players out due to injuries and suspension. Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson and Tyler Herro are all out because of injuries, while Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic are suspended for their scuffle with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Scores

Miami Heat players' stats and box score

The Miami Heat showed a lot of resiliency in the first half, having a 65-62 lead after the first two quarters. Bam Adebayo led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Haywood Highsmith provided spark off the bench with 15 points, while Caleb Martin added 12 points.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Caleb Martin12211014757.13475.011100.017
Jaime Jaquez Jr.6222013560.0000.0000.0-8
Bam Adebayo175400271070.0000.033100.08
Duncan Robinson3271011616.7030.01250.05
Delon Wright3231101250.0010.01250.08
Cole Swider010000020.0020.0000.0-5
Haywood Highsmith15201006875.03475.0000.0-2
Alondes Williams000000020.0010.0000.0-6
Kevin Love9400013650.02366.711100.0-2
Thomas BryantDNP
Jimmy ButlerDNP
Jamal CainDNP
Nikola JovicDNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box score

The Sacramento Kings were outplayed by a depleted Heat and were lucky not to be down big at the half. Keegan Murray had 15 points on perfect shooting, while Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and seven rebounds after the first two quarters. De'Aaron Fox also scored 12 points, but had four turnovers.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Harrison Barnes5101001425.01250.022100.0-13
Keegan Murray153100055100.033100.022100.05
Domantas Sabonis12730035683.311100.01425.0-11
Kevin Huerter7210012540.01333.322100.0-1
De'Aaron Fox127210461154.5010.0000.0-5
Malik Monk4162012633.3020.0000.0-3
Davion Mitchell21301011100.0000.0000.02
Chris Duarte000110010.0010.0000.03
Trey Lyles52001022100.011100.0000.08
Kessler EdwardsDNP
Keon EllisDNP
Colby JonesDNP
Mason JonesDNP
Alex LenDNP
JaVale McGeeDNP

Watch this space as the game continues, and the player stats and box scores will updated after the contest.

