Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Scores for February 26, 2024

The Miami Heat continued their six-game road trip on Monday against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Heat and Kings are looking to extend their respective winning streaks to four games. It's also the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.

Miami won the first one back 115-106 at the Kaseya Center on Jan. 31. Jimmy Butler led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Richardson added 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, it's a different story on Monday night with several Heat players out due to injuries and suspension. Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson and Tyler Herro are all out because of injuries, while Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic are suspended for their scuffle with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Player Stats and Box Scores

Miami Heat players' stats and box score

The Miami Heat showed a lot of resiliency in the first half, having a 65-62 lead after the first two quarters. Bam Adebayo led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Haywood Highsmith provided spark off the bench with 15 points, while Caleb Martin added 12 points.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Caleb Martin 12 2 1 1 0 1 4 7 57.1 3 4 75.0 1 1 100.0 17 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 6 2 2 2 0 1 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -8 Bam Adebayo 17 5 4 0 0 2 7 10 70.0 0 0 0.0 3 3 100.0 8 Duncan Robinson 3 2 7 1 0 1 1 6 16.7 0 3 0.0 1 2 50.0 5 Delon Wright 3 2 3 1 1 0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 8 Cole Swider 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Haywood Highsmith 15 2 0 1 0 0 6 8 75.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 -2 Alondes Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -6 Kevin Love 9 4 0 0 0 1 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 1 1 100.0 -2 Thomas Bryant DNP Jimmy Butler DNP Jamal Cain DNP Nikola Jovic DNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box score

The Sacramento Kings were outplayed by a depleted Heat and were lucky not to be down big at the half. Keegan Murray had 15 points on perfect shooting, while Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and seven rebounds after the first two quarters. De'Aaron Fox also scored 12 points, but had four turnovers.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Harrison Barnes 5 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100.0 -13 Keegan Murray 15 3 1 0 0 0 5 5 100.0 3 3 100.0 2 2 100.0 5 Domantas Sabonis 12 7 3 0 0 3 5 6 83.3 1 1 100.0 1 4 25.0 -11 Kevin Huerter 7 2 1 0 0 1 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100.0 -1 De'Aaron Fox 12 7 2 1 0 4 6 11 54.5 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Malik Monk 4 1 6 2 0 1 2 6 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Davion Mitchell 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 Chris Duarte 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 Trey Lyles 5 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 100.0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 8 Kessler Edwards DNP Keon Ellis DNP Colby Jones DNP Mason Jones DNP Alex Len DNP JaVale McGee DNP

Watch this space as the game continues, and the player stats and box scores will updated after the contest.