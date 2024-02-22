"Michael Jordan doesn't like you baby": RHOM's co-star rips into Larsa Pippen for being a 'clickbait whore'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were reportedly separated when both Jordan and Pippen deleted each other’s picture on Instagram. However, it seems like the couple is now back together. They were recently filming the episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.”

Recently, in a sneak peek into the last episode of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Larsa’s co-star Guerdy Abraira had some words to share. Reacting to Pippen comment that “somebody bit” her, signaling towards her, Abraira blamed Pippen for being too greedy for fame. She called Larsa Pippen a “'clickbait wh**e'.

Abraira and Pippen had a fallout earlier, but they had recently made up. Abraira, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, wanted to keep it away from the public. Larsa was the only person outside her family that Abraira had revealed to. She hoped that Pippen would keep the trust and not open her mouth about it.

To Abraira’s surprise, Pippen did not keep the news to herself and revealed it. Furious with her co-star betraying her, Abraira slammed Pippen for betraying their friendship. Abraira said that they had made up after an early disagreement, but the latest act of double-crossing from Larsa left her shocked.

“We (were) going to be amazing friends. I swear, I was so happy about that and then she does this again and I am like woow, like mind blown. And I am like you have other things to worry about. Michael Jordan doesn’t like you baby, ok?”

Larsa Pippen later said that when she saw the episode where she revealed Abraira’s cancer diagnosis, she knew her mistakes. She apparently sent Abraira flowers and apologized to her co-star.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan weigh in on Michael Jordan’s comments about their relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship has attracted a lot of media attention. Given the fact that Pippen was the former wife of Scottie Pippen, Micahel Jordan’s former teammate in Chicago, the media attention was inevitable. MJ had earlier made a comment that he did not approve of his son’s romantic relationship with Larsa Pippen.

In the latest episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan,” the couple finally opened up about MJ’s comments. It was also reported earlier that Larsa was “embarrassed” about Jordan’s comments. However, Marcus finally set the record straight on the podcast.

“Since we’ve been a couple, you know, my dad has definitely been vocal and adamant about making sure that I’m happy, but my dad hasn’t met any other women that I dated,” he said, adding, “I feel like my dad is going to be OK with whoever it is I end up with.”

Moreover, Jordan also said that his mother, Juanita Vanoy, loves Larsa.

“My mom is the one that I want to make sure likes the person that I’m dating, and she f-cking loves Larsa,” Marcus Jordan added.

Larsa also said that she would not want her relationship with Marcus to become a reason for the problem between her boyfriend and his parents. Apparently, when the paparazzi asked MJ if he approved of his son’s relationship with Larsa, he said, “No.”