Two-time All-Star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans had an impressive debut in the 2023-24 NBA season, leaving fans ecstatic. Interestingly though, some funnily connected it to the “scandal” he got involved in with former adult film actress Moriah Mills, which dominated offseason headlines.

The talented but oft-injured forward helped the Pelicans to a winning start in the brand-new NBA year on Wednesday. Williamson finished with 23 points, on 9-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists in the 111-104 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

While fans were glad to see Zion Williamson have a great game, some saw it fit to associate his solid play to the news about him and Mills. Here are what some said on X (formerly called Twitter):

@sideshowbrady wrote: Moriah Mills gave Zion the best offseason of his life he needa keep her on the road with him no lie

@saabeard wrote: I have not heard one Moriah Mills chant in the arena all game. This is the worst crowd ever.

@WhoDatBoi_Mall wrote: Chiefs got Kelce & Taylor swift. We got Zion & Moriah Mills. We back baby! #pelicans

@40AcresBEVO wrote: Moriah mills kicking and punching air somewhere rn.

@arinzea_ wrote: all the drama from the moriah mills situation has him fired up

@lennard57 wrote: Nba should start a Zion and Moriah mills stat

@Famoso96 wrote: I forgot this big ass mf played tbh last time i heard about him Moriah Mills was psycho ass was blackmailing him

@Santacuh wrote: Moriah mills will handle him we fine

Zion Williamson and Mills hit the news, as the latter claimed that she has sex tapes with the player and threatened to release them to the public. Their encounter, she said, took place while the Pelicans star and his girlfriend were expecting their child.

Williamson, though, has chosen not to address the issue and instead focus on getting back healthy for the just-started NBA season.

Last year, the 23-year-old star was limited to just 29 games because of a hamstring injury, averaging a solid 25.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Veteran McCollum expects a more mature Zion Williamson this season

Veteran New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum expects a mature Zion Williamson in the new NBA season following an injury-hit first few seasons for the two-time All-Star.

McCollum said in a recent interview with the New York Post:

“I do feel like he has matured a lot. I feel like he has an understanding of what's expected of him and exactly what he needs to do consistently in order to be available.

"I think he understands how good he can be when he's doing the little things. Playing the game is the easiest thing for him. He's a gamer, the lights are on, he likes to show off — and really just show how good he is at the sport.”

McCollum continued:

“He sits next to me in the locker room and on the plane, and I have seen a concerted effort in doing all things the right way, which is good for all of us.”