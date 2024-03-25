NBA fans left flat by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's parody of Christina Aguilera's classic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren recently appeared in an ad for the AT&T commercial. The OKC Thunder duo might be loved on the hardwood but weren't for their duet, as the ad wasn't well-received by NBA fans.

Like every year, AT&T released its ad ahead for ‘March Madness,’ a part of its "Connect to Madness" drive. A video shows SGA and Holmgren descending the stairs while conversing, repeating lines from Christina Aguilera’s classic, "What a Girl Wants.”

“They know what a pro wants.”

“What a pro needs.”

“Whatever makes me happy.”

“Sets you free?”

“And I'm thanking you for knowing exactly.”

However, SGA and Holmgren soon started to duet, which was not as exciting and energetic as people would have expected.

Fans were unimpressed by the duet and trolled the OKC duo on X (formerly Twitter).

“That shai and Chet commercial has got to the point where I want to harm myself every time I hear it,” a fan tweeted.

“i cant fucking stand that AT&T commercial with Chet and Shai its so fucking annoying bro,” another fan tweeted.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not worried about loaded Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Facing players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry alone in a game is challenging. But facing them when they have teamed up is like fighting a lost war, but not for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Zion Olojede of Complex asked the OKC Thunder star if he was worried about facing Team USA in the Olympics.

"No, I don't worry at all," SGA, who will represent Canada in the 2024 Summer Olympics, confidently said. "At the end of the day, they're basketball players. Now, they may be some of the best in the world, but our team has some of the best in the world as well, and we don't fear any of them."

The Canadian team defeated Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, the Olympic roster looks completely different. While the World Cup team has young talent, the Olympic team has James, Durant, Anthony Davis, Curry, Jayosn Tatum and Joel Embiid.

Canada has enough talent to give the best teams a run for their money. The team's roster includes SGA, Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett.