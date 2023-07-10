Dillon Brooks made news when he signed with the Houston Rockets. The nature of his contract, however, is a real topic of discussion.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained the deal between the Rockets and forward Brooks. Here's what he said on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast on Friday:

"They say Dillon Brooks is four years for $80M guaranteed and maybe he will be but I am waiting for that one... These are basically all NFL-style of contracts. And why does the NFL give contracts like that? Because they have a hard salary cap. And if they pay a player and the player gets hurt, they can't kick out of the contract."

According to Windhorst, the Houston/Brooks deal is an NFL-style contract, where the team due to salary cap rules, doesn't want to fully guarantee a player's contract, hence they include bonuses and incentives to manipulate this situation and reduce the fully guaranteed years.

Per the NBA insider, NFL teams sign these contracts to protect their salary cap, but he mentions that the NBA is trending toward this direction as well, so Brooks' contract doesn't come as a surprise.

Wojnarowski added the deal will ultimately be a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who will "generate a substantial trade exception." As part of the deal, Patty Mills, who the Rockets acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, joined the Grizzlies.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Massive free agent deal for Brooks upon leaving Memphis in free agency — and a deal that will be descending in annual salary, source said. Massive free agent deal for Brooks upon leaving Memphis in free agency — and a deal that will be descending in annual salary, source said.

The recently signed four-year contract between the Rockets and Dillon Brooks is believed to include bonuses and incentives, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The terms and amounts of those bonuses and incentives are not yet clear, but it could potentially make the contract much more palatable and team-friendly than what it initially appeared to be. There are no player or team options on the deal, Iko previously reported.

Brooks' deal is the latest example in a trend of contracts awarded under Rockets general manager Rafael Stone that were initially presented as much more player-friendly than they actually are.

Dillon Brooks’ contract has a declining value instead of one that increases. This allows the Rockets to save their future cash to pay their superstars while getting the higher dollar amounts on Brooks’ salary out of the way early on.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Dillon Brooks spent his first six seasons with the Grizzlies, who acquired the former Oregon star in the 2017 NBA draft after he was selected with the 45th pick.

He averaged 14.3 points on 39.6 percent shooting last year for the second-placed Grizzlies, who fell in the first round of the playoffs.

The 27-year-old forward was a key part of the team's starting lineup for four seasons, as the Grizzlies emerged as perennial contenders in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets emerge as a playoff contender after signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks

Houston has had a strong start to free agency, already having brought in former Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet to complement a young stable of talent that features Jalen Green and Amen Thompson.

Free Agency Basketball

Houston also freed up some playing time for Brooks by trading several young players. Kenyon Martin Jr. was dealt to the LA Clippers for two second-round picks, and Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington were sent to the Atlanta Hawks.

With all the moves it made, expect the Houston Rockets to re-emerge as a playoff contender next season.

