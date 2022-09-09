NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal asserts Steph Curry is in a league of his own, Greece head coach reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury status, and more | September 9, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal continues to express his admiration for two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.

During a recent interview, the former LA Lakers superstar compared Curry to players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. He insinuated that the Golden State Warriors leader is in a league of his own.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recently sustained an ankle injury. The unfortunate event occurred while he was on international duty with the Greek national team at the 2022 EuroBasket.

It was a worrying sight at first, but Greece's head coach, Dimitrios Itoudis, has claimed that his star player's injury isn't alarming. This will be a welcome update for Milwaukee Bucks fans with training camp less than a month away.

Here's the latest buzz circling the NBA as of Sept. 9, 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal asserts Steph Curry is in a league of his own

Shaquille O'Neal's respect for Steph Curry's greatness is no secret. O'Neal showed Curry the ultimate appreciation, comparing him to legendary superstars like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Here's what Shaq said regarding this in a recent interview with Dime Magazine:

“Because there’s no one like him,” Shaq said. “People remember Shaq, there was no one like him. He's one of those players — [Michael Jordan], Kobe [Bryant], LeBron [James], nobody like them.”

O'Neal added:

“He has his own category: Best shooter ever. Not one of the best shooters, not Ray Allen, not Reggie Miller, he is the best shooter ever.”

Shaq didn't hesitate to exclude his name to explain why Steph Curry is special. The 'Big Aristotle' emphasized why Curry is in a league of his own as the 'best shooter ever.' He claimed that his category (the most dominant) was one he always shared with NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Yeah, by far. Hell yeah... Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”



(via The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal on Stephen Curry being the best player in the world:“Yeah, by far. Hell yeah... Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”(via The Big Podcast, m.youtube.com/watch?v=aDgpXW… Shaquille O’Neal on Stephen Curry being the best player in the world:“Yeah, by far. Hell yeah... Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career.”(via The Big Podcast, m.youtube.com/watch?v=aDgpXW…) https://t.co/Db12zby3BX

Greece head coach says Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury isn’t serious

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare while on international duty.

He reportedly picked up a knee injury midway through the third quarter of Greece's win over Estonia at the 2022 EuroBasket. Antetokounmpo didn't return to action after limping off the court, but Greece were able to win the contest 90-69.

RealGM @RealGM Giannis Antetokounmpo Ankle 'All Good' After Leaving Game In Third Quarter basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268572… Giannis Antetokounmpo Ankle 'All Good' After Leaving Game In Third Quarter basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268572…

However, as reported by the Associated Press, Greece's head coach, Dimitrios Itoudis, claimed that Antetokounmpo received treatment after the game. Itoudis also stated that the "Greek Freak" is 'all good.'

Antetokounmpo recently dealt with a knee issue as well. Concerns regarding that were also shot down by Itoudis.

NBA analyst believes Steph Curry won’t be a top-15 player without 2017, 2018 championship wins

Steph Curry is undoubtedly among the best players in NBA history. He has been a massive influence on how the game is played today with his exploits from beyond the arc.

Curry won his fourth ring in July this year, along with his maiden NBA Finals MVP award. Both achievements elevated his legacy as a potential top 10 player of all time.

Curry himself admitted that the 2022 NBA championship win was the most meaningful victory of his career. However, NBA analyst Rob Parker has shed light on the importance of Curry's 2017 and 2018 championship wins.

Parker stated that the Golden State Warriors superstar wouldn't be in conversation involving the top-ten or top-15 players of all-time without those two rings. Here's what the analyst said on "The Odd Couple" podcast regarding this:

"I get why he is saying it, because he won the finals MVP even though you don't put much stock in it. So, that was something for him, and I think that's probably why he says it. But, Steph, if you take those two away, you're not a top 10 or 15 player that everybody is talking about."

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "Would Steph Curry really have 4 championships without Durant?"



: "Steph Curry has proven before Kevin Durant got there and after Durant left that he can win without Durant." @RobParkerFS1 : "Would Steph Curry really have 4 championships without Durant?" @Chris_Broussard : "Steph Curry has proven before Kevin Durant got there and after Durant left that he can win without Durant." 📺@RobParkerFS1: "Would Steph Curry really have 4 championships without Durant?" 📺@Chris_Broussard: "Steph Curry has proven before Kevin Durant got there and after Durant left that he can win without Durant." https://t.co/26BTAiGT9l Despite Steph dominating The Finals en route to his 4th ring, Rob Parker is still trying to diminish him. I educate and annihilate (in a sense my ) my co-host! twitter.com/FoxSportsRadio… Despite Steph dominating The Finals en route to his 4th ring, Rob Parker is still trying to diminish him. I educate and annihilate (in a sense my ) my co-host! twitter.com/FoxSportsRadio…

Michael Jordan promotes Tom Brady’s anticipated return

NBA legend and arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, sent fans into a frenzy by featuring in a Sunday Night Football promo. Jordan advertised seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's return to the pitch against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady announced his retirement in February but took only two months to track back on his decision. He is now back to play in his 23rd NFL season this year.

Michael Jordan delivered an emphatic monolog in his promo for Brady, saying:

"I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn't make two months. But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it, how much he needs it."

Brady and the Buccaneers will open their 2022 NFL season against the Cowboys on Sunday, September 11.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Michael Jordan and Tom Brady Sunday Night Football promo. Michael Jordan and Tom Brady Sunday Night Football promo. 🐐🐐 https://t.co/KI0dsfY0ZE

Kyrie Irving pushes back against criticism over his off-court issues

Kyrie Irving has clapped back at critics who have questioned his work-ethic, negative influence on his team and unreliability.

Irving has endured most of that criticism during his time in Brooklyn. He has played only 103 times for the Brooklyn Nets since joining the team three years ago.

Rumblings about his discipline hit fever pitch particularly during the 2021-22 season. His refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 led to his suspension for two months into the new season.

This eventually hampered his chances of securing a potential max contract worth almost $250 million with the Brooklyn Nets.

Here's what Irving had to say about the criticism he has endured in a recent video posted by Big Facts Entertainment:

“Now, of course, the last few years I couldn’t play every game and be a part of everything. Now I’m dancing with this 'stigma' over my career. Is it a real 'stigma'? That I don’t like to work or I don’t like to be in team activities or I don’t like to do this? Nah, nah, nah.

“The basketball aspect will take care of itself and I know that because I’m taking care of everything else that will help it flourish.”

Irving opted into his player option with the Nets this offseason. Brooklyn looks likely to run it back with him and Kevin Durant next season despite all of this summer's drama as they look to win the NBA championship.

