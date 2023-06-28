NBA Offseason Trades 2023: All major trades that have happened so far

NBA offseason trades in 2023 have gotten off to a wild start. Some trades are already official while some will have to wait until July 6 to be official.

Here we look at the major trades that have happened so far in the NBA offseason 2023.

NBA Offseason Trades 2023: Suns acquire Bradley Beal in a multi-team trade

The Phoenix Suns, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, are looking to get even more top-heavy this offseason. The Suns have traded for Bradley Beal.

There are currently only 11 players in the NBA who have averaged at least 25 points and five assists over the past five seasons. The Suns have three of those players: Bradley Beal (27.0 and 5.5), Devin Booker (26.6 and 5.6) and Kevin Durant (27.8 and 5.8). The Mavs are the only team with more than one: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

This top-heavy approach is costly. There are only seven players in the NBA who will make more than $50 million in both of the next two seasons. The Suns now have three of those seven players. Bradley Beal is owed $208 million over the next four years, Devin Booker is owed $260 million over the next five and Kevin Durant $154 million over the next three.

With these huge contracts and being largely top-heavy, it will be interesting to see how the Suns fill the rest of their roster.

NBA Offseason Trades 2023: Boston Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis, send Marcus Smart to Memphis Grizzlies

This might easily end up being the biggest 2023 NBA offseason trade. Here is the full breakdown:

Celtics get:

Kristaps Porzingis

Marcus Sasser (No. 25 pick, traded to Detroit)

2024 first-round pick (Golden State via Memphis)

Grizzlies get:

Marcus Smart

Wizards get:

Tyus Jones

Danilo Gallinari

Mike Muscala

Julian Phillips (No. 35 pick, traded to Chicago)

In this blockbuster trade, Celtics might've lost their DPOY Marcus Smart, but they landed the Latvian giant Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis, when healthy, has a tremendous upside to his game. He can knock down shots from downtown and is an elite defender and shot blocker. Porzingis and Tatum could be a great one-two punch who could uplift the Celtics to the next level and potentially win the 2023-24 NBA title.

The Grizzlies will also benefit from the trade as they look to fill in the spot for Dillon Brooks. Marcus Smart is the perfect replacement for Brooks and will serve as a great defensive anchor for the team.

The Big Three of Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. can make a lot of noise in the Western Conference. Smart might be the missing piece for the Grizzlies who help them make a trip to the finals and potentially win it all.

NBA Offseason Trades 2023: Golden State Warriors acquire Chris Paul, ship Jordan Poole to Washington Wizards

Ever since the Jordan Poole and Draymond Green altercation, it hasn't been the same for the Golden State Warriors. Perhaps, it made sense for the Warriors to ship off Poole who had a four-year, $128-million contract extension kicking in on July 1.

This might be the most meaningful NBA offseason trade in 2023 if it wasn't for the bit about Chris Paul coming to the Warriors. Unfortunately, Paul is a poor fit for the Warriors despite being one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

Chris Paul has been severely injury prone over the past few seasons. Even if it wasn't for injuries, it is hard to see Paul's role on the Warriors.

The Warriors have arguably the best shooting background in NBA history with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Even though the Warriors are known to play the small ball, there is no scenario under which it would make sense for Paul to start alongside Curry and Thompson, which puts his role in question.

If Paul is willing to come off the bench, then this would be a win-win trade for the Warriors. This would help in two ways.

The first benefit would be that Paul's minutes would be limited and he might actually make it to the end of the playoffs without sustaining any major injuries. Secondly, Paul would be tremendous off-the-bench where he would be the primary playmaker. Paul would energize the bench and help the Warriors' depth tremendously, potentially positioning them for another championship run.

