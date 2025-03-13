"Need all the instructions first": Savannah James drops hilarious reaction as she feels the burn of intense Pilates session

Savannah James has been doing everything lately. After working as a full-time mother and raising her three children, the James family matriarch has been doing her hit podcast, appeared in several interviews and is actively trying to make a difference in society.

With how fast and busy her life has gotten lately, some of the things like her family and her health have remained on her priority list. The wife of LeBron James has been hitting Pilates lessons regularly, and a video posted by her Pilates teacher had Savannah giving a hilarious reaction.

Stefania Okolie, Savannah James' instructor, posted a video of her student struggling during the session. Okolie posted a video with a humorous caption.

"When the progression just doesn't sit well with your soul😭," Okolie wrote.

Savannah reposted the post on her Instagram story with a hilarious reaction.

"I need all the directions first 😂😂😂," Savannah wrote in her defense.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Okolie had another post giving major props to Savannah for her focus and hard work in her Pilates lessons. She posted a video of James' wife working hard in the session and captioned the post showering praise on the LA Lakers star's wife.

"full time wife."

"full time mommy."

"full time business woman."

"And my full time hardworking plates student 😍."

[Credit: IG/@stefaniaokolie]

It seems like fitness is another element common between LeBron James and his wife.

Savannah James boasts husband LeBron James and son Bryce James' basketball achievements

It has been a great month for the LeBron James family, and his wife Savannah James has been more than happy about everything that has been happening. On March 4, James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points in the regular season and playoffs combined.

On the same day, Savannah got more great news. Her youngest son Bryce James scored 15 points for the Sierra Canyon in a high school state playoff game.

Overwhelmed with her son and husband's professional achievements, Savannah James expressed her excitement on social media. In her two separate Instagram stories, she hailed their achievements.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Bryce James is also following his father's footsteps, just like his elder brother Bronny James. He has already committed to playing for Arizona. Bryce also had offers from Ohio State and USC.

On the other hand, LeBron James touched 50,000 career points when he scored his first point in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 4 with a 3-pointer off an assist from Luka Doncic.

