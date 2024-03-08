"Rajon Rondo Jr makes it look easy": 4X NBA champ LeBron James gives big shoutout to former teammate's son

LeBron James, known for his supportive nature, recently supported Rajon Rondo Jr., the son of former Boston Celtics player Rajon Rondo. King James played alongside Rondo to secure the NBA 2020 championship with the LA Lakers.

It seems that the son of Rondo, who last played in 2021–22 with the Cleveland Cavaliers but hasn't announced his retirement, is taking over the floor, as James shared a story of him hooping in a post shared by Ballislife.

Lebron James' story

"Rondo Jr is a HOOPER…do you see any similarities in his game to his dad’s?? @rajonrondo," James wrote.

The grade schooler recently played in an AAU basketball tournament for Rondo Elite.

Why did Rajan Rondo get arrested?

Rajon Rondo was arrested for misdemeanor gun possession and drug charges in Southern Indiana on Jan. 28.

The Indiana State Police received multiple reports of a 2022 Tesla driving recklessly on the interstate in Bartholomew County, according to the police report. Upon entering Jackson County, troopers pulled over the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana, the report said.

A search of the car found an unlicensed firearm, the report said. The driver, Rondo, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm while being prohibited due to a noncontact court order issued in August.

A juvenile in Rondo's vehicle was released to a family member. Rondo posted bond and was released. His attorneys filed a motion for the charges to be dismissed in late February.

Rondo's professional career

Rajon Rondo played three seasons for Louisville's Eastern High School before moving to Oak Hill Academy, which is known for grooming talented athletes.

After two seasons with Kentucky, Rondo turned pro in 2006. He was drafted 21st in 2006 by the Phoenix Suns but was then traded to the Boston Celtics.

It was in Boston that Rondo reached his first NBA championship in 2008, alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. He earned his second Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2020 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Rondo's last stint was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021–22 season.

Rondo established a reputation as an intelligent and fierce competitor. In his 16 NBA seasons, playing for nine teams, he averaged at least 11.0 assists per game in four different campaigns.