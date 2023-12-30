Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. unveils tattoo featuring basketball heritage, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan became global superstars during their NBA careers and impacted the lives of millions across the globe. From soccer and football players to international tennis players, Bryant had a big impact on the young players.

Real Madrid FC player Vinicius Jr. who is also a big basketball fan, recently got a striking tattoo on his back that has caused a stir on social media. The Brazilian soccer star got a tattoo of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Pele, Mohammad Ali, and one more unidentified person on his back.

Vinicius Jr.’s gesture speaks a lot about the impact of the legendary sportspersons on his back and it was his way of paying tribute to the legends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, what stood out in the tattoo was the unidentified person on top and Jordan shooting with his left hand, knowing that he was a right-handed shooter.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the pictures of the stars tattooed on his back, Vinicius also got the words “Mentality” (referring to Mamba Mentality) and “Black Lives Matter” tattooed on his back.

The tattoos have been made by Ganga, the Murcian artist who has previously inked the bodies of famous people like LeBron James, Drake, and other stars. It took him 8 hours to finish the tattoo.

Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant’s statue outside Crypto.com arena

Kobe Bryant has become a legend in Los Angeles and the LA Lakers have decided to pay their respect to the NBA legend. The Lakers have decided to put up a statue of Bryant outside the Crypto.com arena.

The Lakers have decided to put Bryant’s statue on Feb. 8, 2024. The Lakers have decided to put the statue on a perfect date that includes both Kobe’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 which he wore with the Lakers and spent his entire career with. The Lakers have officially retired both Mamba’s jerseys.

Kobe’s wife Venessa Bryant also posted the on her social media and broke the news to the Lakers’ fans. Announcing the news on the Lakers’ Twitter/X account Bryant said,

"On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters, and me, I'm so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house the Kobe built, we're going to unveil a statue, so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there."

Kobe will become the seventh player in the Lakers’ history to be honored with a statue outside the Lakers’ arena. Currently, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn have their statues outside the Crypto.com arena.