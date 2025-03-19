"Savannah James slept on couch that night" - NBA fans in frenzy over LeBron James sending kiss to courtside fan next to Bronny James at Lakers game

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James after sending a flying kiss to a fan during the LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game. In a video shared by Overtime on Instagram on Tuesday, James was seen having a conversation with his son Bronny James when he noticed a fan shouting his name.

Although the Lakers star noticed her with a side-eye look, he continued talking to Bronny. However, when the fan shouted his name again, he looked at her and blew her a flying kiss. As much as it was one of the greatest moments of her life, fans were tuned in for a different story.

Reacting to the video, some fans hilariously wrote that LeBron's wife Savannah James wouldn't be happy with that gesture.

"He's sleeping on the coach again," one fan wrote.

"Incoming bron love post for Savannah," another fan wrote.

"Savannah slept on the couch that night," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan hilariously wrote that the NBA superstar would be forced out of the house by his wife.

"Lebron went home just to see all his clothes being thrown out the," the fan wrote.

Another fan noted that LeBron did the gesture in front of his son.

"In front of his son is crazy work," the fan wrote.

One fan hilariously quoted the Lakers star from his Jeanie Buss interaction on Women's Day last year.

"first of all happy international women's day head ahhh," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were just too unhappy that they weren't the ones getting the kiss from the King.

"Should have been meeee," one fan wrote.

LeBron James responds to Mirra Andreeva after Indian Wells Masters champion credits him for win

A major part of LeBron James' success in his life on and off the basketball court has to be credited to his mental strength. He has not only kept himself motivated through 20 years in the league but also given his 100% in the games that seemed hopeless for many.

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva credited her Indian Wells Masters win to the Lakers superstar. On Sunday, after winning the title, Andreeva said in an interview that she drew inspiration from the NBA superstar to keep herself motivated and stay mentally focused.

"I was listening to the interview of LeBron James and he was saying that even if you don't play your 100% and even if you don't feel like you're 100% physically, I'm gonna choose to be 100% mentally," Andreeva said on Sunday, via Tennis Channel. "He said that that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same."

LeBron James later responded to the Russian tennis star. He wrote on his Instagram story that he was happy to have been helpful for her. However, he humbly instead credited her hard work for the win.

"Mirra CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" James wrote. "Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that! All your hardwork, drive and dedication towards your craft! Keep going! #striveforgreatness."

[Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Oftentimes, LeBron James has been vocal about the cerebral part of staying motivated even after two decades in the NBA. His work ethic to his love for the game have remained intact even after achieving almost everything in his basketball career.

