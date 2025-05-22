Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pays ultimate tribute to his MVP wife with unique "Hail Clay" launch after landmark milestone

Life has been very generous for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the last few weeks. The OKC Thunder star is sitting at the mountaintop, with his latest NBA MVP award win on Wednesday. Right after winning the MVP award, SGA released his first signature shoe, and it was an ultimate tribute to his wife, Hailey Summers.
SGA posted a teaser for his first signature shoe "Shai 001: Hai Clay" with Converse on social media. The featured video on Instagram showed the clay-themed crafting of the signature shoe. In the caption, Shai revealed that the debut colorway of his first signature shoe was inspired by the color of his wife's eyes.
"SHAI 001: HAIL CLAY."
"Inspired by the color of the eyes of my Most Valuable Person, my beautiful wife Hailey," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The monochromatic Shai 001's expected release is in the fall of 2024. It will be available for $130, in adult sizes.
During his MVP season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. The Thunder star shot 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.
"Dramatic" Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thanks wife, Hailey Summers, in his MVP speech
After two years of being one of the top MVP contenders, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finally had his hands on the award he had waited for so long. On Wednesday. after winning his maiden MVP award, he couldn't stop showering appreciation and love for his wife, Hailey Summers.
It's tough to detect many emotions on SGA's face, both on and off the court. But on Wednesday, with his wife celebrating his win in the audience, he was free and happily vulnerable, standing on the podium, giving his MVP speech.
"The one and only Hailey Summers," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, trying to control his tears with a laugh. "I'm sorry I’m so dramatic.
"Hailey Summers, thank you for everything. Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant," he added as his voice broke down for the first time. "What sacrifice really meant.
"And I can't wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you for that."
The 2024-25 season MVP has continued his high-scoring games in the postseason. He's averaging 29.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. This year, SGA has a rare chance of winning the regular season and Finals MVP in the same season.
