Shaquille O'Neal rejects Charles Barkley's 2025 All-Star Game trade proposal involving Kyrie Irving and $215,159,700 star 

2025 All-Star Game team captains Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal engaged in a comical trade discussion during Thursday's TNT broadcast. However, O'Neal had no interest in parting ways with Barkley's target, Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Last week, Barkley, O'Neal and fellow TNT co-host Kenny Smith drafted their squads for this year's newly formatted tournament-style All-Star Game. Unfortunately for Barkley and O'Neal, their teams each lost one of their top players to injuries ahead of the event.

On Monday, Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young replaced Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for Team Chuck. Meanwhile, Irving substituted for his superstar Mavericks teammate Anthony Davis (groin) for Team Shaq.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley drafted an international-themed squad, which he named "Chuck's Global Stars." So, on Thursday, the crew gave him a chance to trade for the Australian-born Irving.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Hall of Famer jumped at the opportunity, proposing a deal involving Young to O'Neal.

"Shaq, I'll trade you — I'll take Kyrie, and you take Trae," Barkley said. "You know you want to do that (hawk call)."

However, O'Neal was uninterested in taking Atlanta's $215,159,700 maximum contract guard. Instead, the four-time NBA champion opted to stick with his veteran player theme, having named his squad "Shaq's OGs."

"Who's older?" O'Neal asked.

"Kyrie," Barkley replied.

"Trae, no. OG. I want the older players because you youngsters and you Europeans don't have a shot," O'Neal said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Getting fired anyway, Ernie, f**k it" - Shaquille O'Neal loses it on TNT with bold NSFW comment

Shaquille O'Neal asks Charles Barkley to do convincing hawk call to pull off Kyrie Irving-Trae Young All-Star Game trade

After rebuffing Charles Barkley's trade offer, Shaquille O'Neal gave his co-host one last chance to pull off a Kyrie Irving deal. The 15-time All-Star asked Barkley to do a convincing hawk call that would win over the San Francisco Bay Area crowd.

"I'll tell you what, I'll give you one chance to do a hell of a (hawk call), and if the fans love it, I will okay the trade," O'Neal said.

However, bystanders seemingly disapproved of Barkley's attempt, with O'Neal reiterating that the trade was a no-go entering Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal matchups.

"Y'all like that?" O'Neal asked. "They don't like it. No trade."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Got death threats" - Warriors HC Steve Kerr reveals major implications of trading for Shaquille O'Neal by moving $60,000,000 forward

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.