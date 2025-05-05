"She knows what she wants": Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks amused by daughter’s Knicks-themed basketball room request

Carmelo Anthony and his ex Mia Burks' daughter Genesis Harlo is growing at a fast pace. About to turn eight in August later this year, Genesis is already finding ways to get things her own way.

Burks made a social media post, showing how her daughter finds her way to convince her and get things done, and exactly how she wants it done. She posted a screenshot of the hilarious message exchange with Genesis on her Instagram story.

The message showed Genesis informing her mother that she had changed her mind and wanted a basketball room for herself. When Burks inquired about the color she wanted for her basketball room, Genesis wanted it in the New York Knicks' ("white blue and orange") color.

"one thing about my child is she knows what she wants + how she wants it 😂 😩 🤷🏽‍♀️," Burks wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the hilarious exchange between Burks and her daughter.

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

Carmelo Anthony had Genesis with Mia Burks in 2017 when he was still married to his wife La La Anthony. Already going through a rough patch in their marriage, the former couple divorced in 2021.

Melo has been very private about his relationship with his daughter. The former NBA star has never been seen in public with Genesis. However, he has been involved in his daughter's life. Last year, when Genesis celebrated her seventh birthday and threw a Knicks-themed birthday party, the former Knicks player was also present at the event.

In 2023, Genesis was featured in Carmelo Anthony's retirement video. While talking about leaving a legacy behind, both his son Kiyan Anthony and his daughter appeared. While Kiyan himself appeared in the video, Melo held a picture of Genesis.

Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks shares hilarious parenting struggles video of daughter Genesis

Mia Burks has been sole parenting her daughter Genesis Harlo. Apart from her work, the ex-girlfriend of the former Knicks star has dedicated her life to raising her daughter. The mother-daughter duo has developed a very strong bond and so much is apparent from Burks' social media posts.

Last month, on April 22, Carmelo Anthony's former girlfriend posted a video of her daughter lip-syncing to the viral parenting struggle video. Genesis first lip-synced to the father saying he had put the roof over his child's head and food on his plate.

"Ain't that you are supposed to do?" Genesis lip-synched the reply too. "I am your child. You had me. I didn't ask to be here."

The mother reacted with a series of laughing emojis.

[Credit: IG/@miaangel_]

Genesis is now getting familiar with social media and she has been a star. Previously, Burks had also posted a video of her daughter jamming to viral Doechii's 'Anxiety.'

