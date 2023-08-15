Stephen A. Smith advocates for return of DeMarcus Cousins: "Top 5 big man in basketball"

DeMarcus Cousins missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season as no team picked up the big man from free agency. Given his skill set, sports journalist Stephen A. Smith believes that it is a travesty that he is not in the league right now.

Smith appeared on Paul George's podcast and stated that even if he and Cousins have had misunderstandings in the past, his value as a big man is still high in the NBA.

"I look at a guy like DeMarcus Cousins and I don't like the way he's been treated. He got game, bro," said Smith. "You know and I'm not gonna rest. Listen, you got people looking at me and he's not fit. I'm like shut the hell up. DeMarcus Cousins right now would be a top-five big man in basketball. Period."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We ain't always had the greatest relationship but we cool now in the whole bit and ain't no way in hell that man's supposed to be in Puerto Rico playing basketball," Smith said.

The last time Cousins played in the NBA was with the Denver Nuggets where he appeared in 31 games, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in at least 13.9 minutes per game.

With no NBA team giving him a contract last season, Cousins signed with the Guaynabo Nets in Puerto Rico that plays in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

"This brother has a game. He does not deserve to be in Puerto Rico playing basketball. Right now, with his skill set, his body, his strength, his basketball IQ, his shooting ability-- everything," Smith added.

In Puerto Rico, DeMarcus Cousins is posting 20.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He also shot an accurate 44% from the free-throw line. His team reached the playoffs and was eliminated in the semi-finals by the Gigantes de Carolina in seven games.

Stephen A. Smith believes DeMarcus Cousins deserve another chance in NBA

It is no secret that DeMarcus Cousins bounced to multiple teams in the league and the reason was his attitude, which did not fit the teams' culture. Stephen A. Smith believes that it is a thing of the past now for the four-time NBA All-Star and teams should give him a shot.

"He would be a top five-player and you got people in the league ostracizing him because of a personality issue," said Smith. "'Yo man, we all make mistakes and he somebody that I think is going to be a better man for it. He was maybe earlier but don't tell me he don't deserve a chance and close the book."

"I'm not contributing in closing the book on this brother. He don't deserve that and you know and so that's the kind of man that I am in the platform I have," said Smith.

At 33 years old, there are still no reports that Cousins is drawing any interest on any NBA team for the 2023-24 season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)