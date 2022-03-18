Trae Young gives a shoutout to Penny Hardaway for his work with the Memphis Tigers: “Many more wins to come for that program”

During a day off for almost the entire NBA, many players took time to enjoy March Madness, including Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks guard took the opportunity to give a shoutout to the Memphis Tigers and coach Penny Hardaway after their win. Memphis upset the Boise State Broncos in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The start of the NCAA tournament has the sports-world buzzing, as many of the elite athletes are watching and acknowledging the greatness of March Madness. The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden tweeted a compelling message for March Madness, and Trae Young took time to tweet about Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

The Memphis Tigers came up with a significant upset in their first-round matchup against the Boise State Broncos after blowing the game wide open at the end to win by double-digits. No. 9 Memphis upsetting No. 8 Boise State by such a wide margin likely led to Trae Young's congratulatory tweet.

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung S/o Penny!! Many more wins to come for that program S/o Penny!! Many more wins to come for that program 🔥

Given the trials and tribulations that coach Penny Hardaway has seen as a former NBA player and the current Memphis Tigers coach, praise is something that Hardaway would like to hear more often. Hardaway is no stranger to criticism as a former player, but the coach should also receive praise when he earns it.

Penny Hardaway's leadership of the Tigers' program and his development of Jalen Duren, one of the top players to watch in the tournament and a potential top-five NBA Draft Pick, are critical to Memphis achieving what they have so far. Coach Hardaway, Jalen Duren, and Memphis have more work to do, as they still have more to achieve.

The Memphis Tigers' chances in the NCAA tournament

Jalen Duren led the Memphis Tigers to one NCAA tournament win, but Memphis wants more.

Trae Young's prediction about many more wins for the Tigers' program could come true during the 2022 March Madness, as Jalen Duren and Memphis will have at least one more game in the NCAA tournament. Coach Penny Hardaway and Jalen Duren will lead the Tigers into a high-profile matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is one of the best teams in college basketball, so Memphis will need to be at their absolute best to pull off another upset. Jalen Duren will need to be on another level, but his performance against Boise State shows he is capable of helping his team win in different ways.

NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB



#MarchMadness Memphis forces a HUGE turnover and Jalen Duren capitalizes with a bucket Memphis forces a HUGE turnover and Jalen Duren capitalizes with a bucket 💪#MarchMadness https://t.co/KD0x07mhu7

If Memphis wants to beat Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Jalen Duren will need to make more plays like this. Coach Penny Hardaway will do his part to put the Tigers in a situation to succeed, but playmakers will need to make plays to pull off an upset in the NCAA tournament.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Memphis Tigers upset the Gonzaga Bulldogs? Yes No 2 votes so far