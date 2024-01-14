Watch: 7'3" Boban Marjanovic makes a minibike look extra tiny as he cruises around Rockets facility

Despite not spending much time on the court, Boban Marjanovic needs no introduction to the NBA world. Boban stands at 7-foot-3 and likes to make big things look small in front of his big frame.

In a recent post on X/Twitter by HoopsHype, Boban rides a minibike in the Houston Rockets' facility. With the towering height that Marjanovic has, the bike looked tiny in comparison.

Considering how ridiculous the Houston Rockets star looks in real life and how big his legs are, he must be given credit for riding the minibike smoothly. As these minibikes are difficult for a person of average height to ride, Boban doing it is another level.

Boban is one of the league's funniest and goofiest players. He is often seen cracking jokes with his teammates on the sidelines. Give him an opportunity, and he will bring the ball stuck in the rim with his hands. He can touch the basketball's 10-foot rim without even leaving the floor.

While it would appear that with his height Boban can do things that a normal-sized human cannot, he also has his own struggles as a tall man. In a recent IG post, Boban gave a humorous peek into his struggles as a 7-foot-3 tall man.

He showed how he often has to duck through doorways and with getting inside cars, needing to carry his feet inside.

Boban Marjanovic makes Uno cards look minuscule

Boban Marjanovic likes to play with people’s minds and give them a peek at his ridiculous height and Goliath-like frame. It is not only his height that is jaw-dropping. Boban has hands that are 10.75 inches long with a 12-inch span.

Boban recently posted an image of a 52-card deck of Uno cards on his palm on Instagram. These cards which are 3.5 in x 2.2 in size looked like min Uno cards, if they do exist.

This was not the first time Boban has shown how normal-sized things appear very small in front of him. When soccer superstar Eden Hazard, who stands at 5-9 stood beside Boban, he looked like a tiny human being. The same happened with “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul when they posed with Boban.

The Serbia-born has also a career out of his massive size body. He appeared in a cameo, as a villain sent to kill lead actor Keanu Reaves’ John Wick character in "John Wick: Chapter 3."

Although Boban not playing heavy minutes for the Houston Rockets, he is always a fan favorite. This season, he is averaging 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while averaging 6.2 minutes per game.