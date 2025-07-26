“We’d sneak into locker room & get pictures with Dennis Rodman”: Michael Jordan's son reveals his rare private memories of legendary championship run

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls recorded two three-peats in his era, solidifying his position as arguably the greatest player of all-time and the Bulls team as one of the greatest teams in NBA history. Despite Jordan's unmistakable influence on the game, Dennis Rodman's larger-than-life and colorful personality was attractive to many, including Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan.During his championship years, Michael Jordan was the undisputed best player in the world. Jordan was able to make impossible shots, leaving the fans amazed and the opponents frustrated. But Jeffrey thought that it was because of him that the shots were falling for the Bulls players.The son of the Bulls legend made his appearance on Jordan's former teammate Horace Grant's son, Horace Grant Jr.'s, podcast on July 19. Jeffery was less than ten years old when he started watching his father live at the United Center.&quot;I remember a lot of times during the playoffs, specifically 96-97,&quot; Jeffery said. &quot;We would be sitting in the box and I get superstitious at a young age. I would stand up in my seat before shots would be shot, and when they were getting close to the basket, I would sit down as it was going to the basket. I really thought I was willing the shot into the basket. Like I had some type of effect.&quot;Jeffery also added that he and his siblings used to sneak into the locker room and take pictures with Dennis Rodman.&quot;I remember those games during playoffs game in 96 through 98. The atmosphere in the United Center at that time was just crazy as you know. Then we would sneak down in the locker room and get pictures and autographs with Dennis,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeffery is the oldest son of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. He has two siblings: a younger brother, Marcus Jordan and a younger sister, Jasmine Jordan. Jeffery also revealed that he lived in Florida, where his brother and father also live.Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey, reveals the time he decided not to follow his father's footstepsThe kind of legacy Michael Jordan left in the NBA was too high, and still is, for any player to match. As fans of the game, the tendency to expect greatness from the children of great athletes is a norm, despite a history that has proved otherwise.Jeffrey Jordan played four years of college basketball, but left during his senior season. The son of the NBA legend wanted to make his career somewhere else. During his conversation with Horace Grant Jr., Jeffery revealed the time he decided not to follow his father's footsteps.&quot;For me it's easy to come out and tell that I knew early on in my college career that I wasn't gonna be a professional basketball player,&quot; Jeffrey said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom his freshman to junior year, Jeffery Jordan played for the Illinois Fighting Illini. For his senior season in 2011-12, he transferred to the University of Central Florida, where his younger brother Marcus Jordan was starting his freshman year.In four years of college basketball, Jeffrey averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.