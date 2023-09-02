Which Bucks players have also played for the Hawks and Pacers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 2

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was unveiled on September 2. Based on its popular MLB counterpart, the basketball trivia game remains popular with hoops fans who cannot wait for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

Saturday's puzzle has a special category: a player who averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for the 40th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 9: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season

For Saturday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which Milwaukee Bucks players have also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers?

Kyle Korver had the most successful stint of his career with the Hawks from 2012 to 2017. Korver was even named an All-Star in 2015. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz before suiting up for the Bucks in his final season in 2020.

Meanwhile, George Hill played for the Bucks and Pacers last season. Hill returned to Milwaukee in 2021 free agency by signing a two-year deal. He was traded to the Pacers for the second time in his career in a four-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Not all grid players are satisfied with just finishing the puzzle daily. Some of them want to have a low rarity score that they can share with their fellow hoop junkies on social media. So here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2:

Bucks-Hawks players: Tyronn Lue, Moses Malone, Jon Barry, Toni Kukoc and Darvin Ham

Bucks-Pacers players: Alex English, Miles Plumlee, Ricky Pierce, Mark West and Haywood Workman

Here's a completed puzzle for Saturday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - September 2

