Who is Golden State Warriors' leading scorer of all time? Looking at legendary players from Dub city

Steph Curry became the Warriors' leading scorer on April 12, 2021, in a game against the Denver Nuggets. He now has a total of 22,235 points in his NBA career. Curry passed all-time great Wilt Chamberlain who held the record with 17,783 points. Chamberlain was drafted by the Warriors when they were still based in Philadelphia and played for the Dubs until the 1964-65 season.

Curry, who was drafted by the Warriors at seventh in 2009, has played all 15 seasons with the same team. Since his draft, Curry didn't only elevate his own game but also made the Warriors a dynasty.

There is a great chasm between Curry and The Big Dipper's point difference. Behind Chamberlain, Rick Barry is ranked third with 16,447 points, Paul Arizin is in fourth place with 16,266 points and Chris Mullin is ranked fifth with 16,235 points. The closest active player to Curry’s record is his Splash Brother Klay Thompson with 14,455 points.

No one seems to be in the vicinity to break Curry’s record in the near future. He is still playing high-level basketball at 35 years of age, averaging 29.1 points on the season. The Warriors star has at least three years left in his career, and on top of that, he is the greatest 3-point shooter ever. He shouldn’t have a problem in stacking points that would make his Warriors scoring record impossible to break.

Curry averages 24.7 points per game in his 900 regular-season games so far. He has shot 47.5% from the field, including 42.8% from the 3-point line.

Who is the Warriors' leading scorer in playoffs?

When it comes to the playoffs, Steph Curry yet again leads the Warriors in total points. Curry has played fewer playoff games than Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, two of the active players with the closest total points to Curry’s.

Curry is the Warriors’ leading scorer with 3,966 points in just 147 games. Right behind Curry is Klay Thompson, who is trailing by over 900 at 3,032 points in 158 playoff games. Draymond Green is ranked third in the playoff scorers’ list with 1,825 points in 157 games.

Rick Berry with 1,776 and former Warrior Kevin Durant with 1,423 points are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Wilt Chamberlain was not very successful when it came to the postseason and winning the championship. He played only 36 playoff games and is ranked sixth with 1,246 points.

Curry is not just the most successful Warriors player in franchise history, he is one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. He has won four NBA championships for the Warriors and a Finals MVP in 2022. He is also a two-time league MVP (2015 and 2016).