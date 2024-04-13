"You can't be verbally abusive" - Gilbert Arenas weighs in on Saucy Santana's disturbing remarks towards DJ Akademiks

The ongoing feud between American rapper Saucy Santana and internet personality DJ Akademiks has elucidated another response from former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. Speaking recently during an interview with DJ Vlad, Arenas was questioned about recent comments from Santana, in which the rapper seemed to have threatened to r**e DJ Akademiks.

Arenas talked about how the comment exposed a deep double standard that the gay community sometimes shows. He claimed that while Saucy Santana had also been equally insulting, threatening r**e was crossing a line that could easily lead to other, non-homosexual celebrities being canceled:

“That's the double standard and I said that's the problem with the gay community is, you have a playbook that you get to use which is every word everything that you can desire you have this to go at someone. And then they have this mediocre small Cliff Notebook that they got to play by and if they if they try to use anything outside of this Cliff Notes they get canceled for it. You can't be verbally abusive and then be a victim if they say something you don't like you're saying a whole bunch of s**t that I don't like.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas further condemned Saucy Santana, and claimed that while nothing seemed to be off limits for Saucy Santana, the same was not true for him.

“As soon as I say something you don't like boom, you can tell me that I'm gay my kids is gay you gonna do this. I call you glitter booty oh my God I don't, I'm the worst human being on Earth like but that's that's it so with me I'm just going to always troll and everything is going to be more humor. It's not I'm not I'm not bashing just f***ing funny. It's all funny to me.”

While Arenas continues to find the funny side of things, there is little doubt that he believes Santana has crossed a line, and DJ Akademiks has a point with respect to his recent rant.

Gilbert Arenas believes Saucy Santana crossed a line with respect to DJ Akademiks exchange

Akademiks had initially been seen calling Saucy Santana a ‘batty boy,’ among a range of other insults that were deemed homophobic. The rapper responded by challenging him to a street fight and claimed that he would “f**k [him] in [his] a**.”

This brought forth an emotional response from Akademiks, as he burst into tears during a recent live stream. Akademiks explained that he was well aware that he could be easily cancelled if he allowed himself to respond and share his true feelings with respect to Saucy Santana:

“When I see a ni**a like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on. It brings me back to a hateful part of my life that I really try to get past. I’m not tryna get canceled to f**k up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing — I know what we got going on, I love it.

The rapper went on to explain that he valued his online supporters too much, and he didn’t want to be the kind of person who would get cancelled after such an exchange. The feud in itself appears to have started after Akademiks initially insulted Saucy Santana’s friend, rapper Yung Miami.

His initial comments, which came up during an interview with DJ Vlad, painted Miami as a hypocrite for using homophobic slurs while having a close friendship with Saucy Santana, who is gay.