Zion Williamson promises Pelicans fans improvement after scoring season-high against Timberwolves: “I'm gonna do my best"

Zion Williamson was subjected to a lot of flak after an embarrassing blowout against the LA Lakers in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals. The Pelicans star was called out for being out of shape and not being motivated enough throughout the game. He answered the call on Monday and dropped a season-high 36 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the game, the Pelicans’ forward did not shy away from admitting that he played badly against the Lakers. Zion also promised his Pelicans fans that he was going to try his best to bring the best results for the Pelicans.

"Home is where you're loved and I have said this over the year…If you love this city, which I very much do, it'll love you back. So to the city and to the fans, thank you! I'm gonna do my best not to let y'all down."

Earlier, after the loss to the Lakers, Zion Williamson was criticized by NBA legends like Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and JJ Redick. He was also called out by Stephen A. Smith, who was in attendance during the game.

Smith later said that when Zion was walking to the free-throw line, he saw how out of shape the Pelicans star was.

Zion scored just 10 points against the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinal and 13 points against the Lakers in the semifinal. Zion had a good field goal percentage in both games as he shot 11 of 16 shots in both games combined. However, he looked tired and nonaggressive throughout.

Shaq calls out Zion Williamson after loss to the Lakers

After the loss to the Lakers in the semifinal, one of the legends who called out Zion Williamson was Shaquille O’Neal. The former Lakers legend did not necessarily criticize the young Pelican but rather wanted it to be a lesson for him.

Shaq said that throughout the game, Zion did not have the motivation to elevate his game on the big stage. Shaq also said that he was just like Zion and did not take care of his body, considering the profession that he was in.

"This is not a diss, this gonna be a lesson from one great big man to another guy... He doesn't have that look... Tiger Woods had that look. Jack Nicholson had that look... I was just like him."

Williamson looked inspired and in shape when he joined the team after having an excellent offseason. However, as the season progresses, he has looked out of shape.

In September, Pelicans president David Griffin also said that watching Zion take his work seriously in the offseason was very meaningful for the team.

There is no second thought that Zion Williamson is the most important player on the Pelicans squad. As the season progresses, the team will need him more and they will go where he takes them.