OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10) 

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Sacramento, California, to face the Sacramento Kings in this NBA In-Season Tournament showdown at the Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be telecast by NBCSCA and Bally Sports OK.

The Thunder have won their last two games and will look to continue their winning streak. On the other side of the court, the Kings managed to snap a three-game skid with their most recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Thunder looked pretty well in the last few games, and they should come in as the favored team in NBA sportsbooks against the struggling Kings.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Game Details

Teams: OKC Thunder (5-3) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-4)

Date and Time: Nov 10, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Game Preview

The Sacramento Kings, after a three-game losing streak, managed to win a game over the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime, with a final score of 121-118. Malik Monk came off the bench and scored 23 points and 10 assists after DeAaron Fox went out with an injury.

Leading the Kings in scoring was Domantas Sabonis with a near triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

After recovering from two consecutive losses, the Thunder are looking like a playoff-caliber club. This team was able to step up the pace, defeating the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of this matchup.

Against the Cavs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal, scoring 43 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each had 15 points to help with the scoring load.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Thunder (-140) vs Kings (+120)

Spread: Thunder -2.5 (-110) vs Kings +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o225.5) vs Kings (u225.5)

With no DeAaron Fox, the Thunder should be the best bet to win in this game, and the spread should be covered. Even with the home-court advantage, having their best player will work against the Kings.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting Lineups

Thunder

With no injuries to their starters in their last game, they should go with the same starting five. Chet Holmgren, along with Lou Dort and Jalen Williams, should be on the front court, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey round up the starting lineup as the team's backcourt tandem.

Kings

Kevin Huerter and Keon Ellis were the starting guards for the Kings, but don't be surprised if Malik Monk comes in at the last minute. Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis will form the starting frontcourt for the Kings.

OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Top 3 Players Stats

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.3 steals

Jaylen Williams

16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists

Chet Holmgren

16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.0 steals

DeAaron Fox

30.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals

Domantas Sabonis

17.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals

Malik Monk

14.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds