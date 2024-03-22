OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors. It's a homecoming for the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was born and raised in Toronto. The Raptors are looking for payback after losing the first meeting back in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures to beat the Raptors 135-127 in double overtime at the Paycom Center. SGA had 23 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists, two steals, and three blocks to lead the Thunder. Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, and Aaron Wiggins all scored at least 20 points.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Raptors. The Thunder are looking to sweep the Raptors in a season series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They have split each season series in the past four years.

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors game is on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on KSBI in Oklahoma City and SN in Canada.

Moneyline: Thunder (-1250) vs Raptors (+775)

Spread: Thunder -15 (-110) vs Raptors +15 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o230.5 (-110) vs Raptors u230.5 (-110)

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors preview

The OKC Thunder are entering Friday's game on a three-game winning streak. They will try to preserve their hold on the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference and keep pace with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are on an eight-game losing skid and have lost nine of their last 10 games. It's tanking season for the Raptors after trading stars such as Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder at the deadline.

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups, subs and rotation

As usual, the OKC Thunder have a completely healthy roster for Friday's game. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to stick to his starting lineup of:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Josh Giddey | SF: Lu Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder's current rotation off the bench includes Cason Wallace, Gordon Hayward, Ousmane Dieng, and Jaylin Williams.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have six players listed as out, four of whom are their regular starters – Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl. Head coach Darko Rajakovic has no other choice but to use the following starting five:

PG: Bruce Brown Jr. | SG: Gary Trent Jr. | SF: Gradey Dick | PF: Ochai Agbaji | C: Kelly Olynyk

Jahm'is Ramsey, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Jordan Nwora, and Jalen McDaniels are all expected to get some minutes.

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 30.5 points for his homecoming. SGA is averaging just 22.1 points against the Raptors in his career. The game is also expected to be an early blowout, so bet on SGA to score less than 30.5 points.

Gary Trent Jr. is favored to score less than 19.5 points. He has been the Raptors' best player with four of their five regular starters out. He has scored at least 23 points in three of his last five games. Take the risk and place your money on Trent to score at least 20 points.

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The OKC Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors on Friday night despite being the road team. The Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA, while the Raptors have started rebuilding after making moves at the trade deadline.

Oddsmakers are unsurprisingly predicting the Thunder will get the win, but the Raptors will cover the +15 spread. The total is expected to go over 230.5 points.

